With 0-6 Madelia in the Valley Conference cellar and 6-0 Cleveland on its rooftoop, Thursday’s road trip for the Clipper volleyball girls was pretty much stress free in a 3-0 triumph.
On Saturday though, it was a marathon for the Clippers as they played five two-set matches at the eight-team TCU tournament in Montgomery. The Clippers were 1-2 in pool play but won the consolation bracket for third place.
On the Madelia court, the Blackhawks loitered around in set one, but up 13-10, the Clippers spurted for five points with winners a McKenna Robb kill and a Taylin Gosch ace tip. The Clippers closed the set with five more points, three on Madelia errors and the last two on Gosch service aces for a 25-15 victory.
While senior Lexi Hollerich stepped into more of an outside hitting role this year in place of the injured Halle McCabe with Emma Sweere sidelined with an injured hand, Hollerich put on the libero shirt for set one.
“We wanted to make it a little fun, change it up a little bit,” said head coach Bree Meyer. “We started off a little rocky, and then Lexi said ‘I want to hit.’”
So Hollerich exchanged her black jersey for a white one, and the Clippers cruised through the next two sets.
With attacks and ace serves, Robb went on a warpath early in set two to put the Clippers up 16-4. It ended 25-7 with a Mollee Grams kill off the bench.
Set three started with a Hollerich ace serve that the net helped take to the floor. A Robb cross-court kill was the last winner at point 24 for the Clippers. The set ended 25-9 when Madelia’s hit went out of bounds.
Robb racked up 18 kills and five ace serves in the sweep. Emily Kern had six kills. Robb and Hollerich each scooped 12 digs. Mazie Anderson elevated 10 digs. Jordyn Klingel raised nine digs. Gosch passed for 21 set assists.
Sweere was back in action at Monty while assistant coach Sally Kortuem was at the helm for Meyer, who had a commitment.
In the first round of pool play, the Clippers beat New Richland-Heartland-Ellendale-Geneva 25-16, 25-18. After a long break, they came out cold in the second match and lost the first set to Zumbrota-Mazeppa 25-9. They came back to win the second 25-21 but didn’t cover the spread and so only earned one of a possible three points. In their final pool play match, the Clippers were edged by Glencoe-Silver Lake 27-25, 26-24.
In bracket play, the Clippers beat JWP 25-9, 25-17 and then topped NRHEG again, this time 25-17, 25-14. It was a costly win though as Gosch left the gym during set one with an ankle injury. As the Clippers reorganized, sophomore Jordan Klingel took over setting duties.
The Clippers host Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (2-4 in the Valley) on Tuesday and travel to Janesville (3-4 in the Valley) on Thursday.