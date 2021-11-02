A disastrous first set put the Cleveland volleyball team on edge in the team's subsection semi-final match against the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs. Despite an injury scare for senior middle hitter Grace Kortuem and the first set loss, the Clippers rebounded to take the next three sets and defeat the Bulldogs 3-1 (14-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-21).
"We came out shaky," said Kortuem. "In the next game we are not going to be able to do that as the teams are only going to get better."
The first set loss came as a shock to the top seed in the South subsection after JWP finished the set with a 9-2 run.
"We came out expecting an easy win," said senior Emily Kern. "We found out after the first set it was not going to be easy and we were going to have to step up."
The Clippers opened the second set jumping out to a 7-3 lead after a block from Kern and Harley Connor. The Bulldogs responded however, with a 10-7 run during which Kortuem landed awkwardly and was forced to leave the match.
Cleveland was looking for a spark and found exactly what it was looking for in freshman outside hitter Ava Hahn. The Clippers offense began to flow to the left side through Hahn who made big kill after big kill for the team with Kern often operating as a decoy to draw the block.
"She [Hahn] has really stepped up this year," noted Kern. "We needed another outside player and she has been amazing."
The Clippers pulled away in the set and eventually tied the match 1-1 after winning 25-17.
"She [Hahn] really stepped up and filled some big shoes on the court this year," said Kortuem. "We are all so proud of her."
In the third set Cleveland leaned on the experience of Kern in the early going as she completely dominated on the attack as well as blocking multiple shots. The Bulldogs made a late rally after going down big, but Hahn once again came through for the Clippers, scoring three kills in the last five points to give Cleveland a 2-1 lead.
To the surprise of many, Kortuem returned to the court to start the fourth set after testing her ankle along the sideline between sets.
"When I went down, I thought, 'Oh no, it's senior year," but I got back up and got back in," said Kortuem. "It still definitely hurt, but I really wanted to help get this win."
The teams played evenly throughout the set and it was clear a play or two was going to decide the third set. With the Clippers leading 22-21, Hahn crushed a kill before Kortuem blocked two straight kill attempts to propel Cleveland to victory.
"When I saw her [Kortuem] come back out there I knew we could get the win," said Kern. "We all know she can fight through anything and she was awesome."
With the win, the Clippers advance to the subsection final which will take place Thursday, Nov. 4 at Mankato East high school. They will matchup up with Cedar Mountain, the second seeded team in the subsection, with first serve scheduled for 6 p.m.