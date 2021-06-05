In game that went back and forth in the first three innings and was tied 4-4, No. 6 seeded Waconia pulled away with three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to defeat No. 7 seeded St. Peter 9-5 in an elimination game of the Section 2AAA baseball tournament Saturday at Mueller Field in New Ulm.
Lead-off hitter Ashton Volk, who started in right field, led the St. Peter seven-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Third baseman Josh Robb batted 2-for-3 with a walk for the Saints.
Catcher Sam Moelter went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Second baseman Vinny Guappone finished 1for-2 with two walks an a run scored.
The Saints jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Volk led off with a single, center fielder Theo Giedd and Robb walked to load the bases, left fielder Jorgen Jereimiason hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Volk. Then on a double steal, Robb stole second and Giedd stole home.
The Wildcats tied it 2-2 with two runs in the bottom of the first on two singles, a double and a sacrifice fly.
The Saints regained the lead 4-2 with two runs in the second inning. S\Guappone led off with a walk, stole second and scored on a single by Moelter. Pinch runner Brogan Hanson stole second and scored on an RBI single to right by Volk.
Waconia answered again with two runs in the bottom of the third on a double and a home run to right.
The Saints regained the lead 5-4 in the top of the third inning, Volk doubled, Giedd walked, the runners moved up on a ground out by Robb, and Volk scored on a wild pitch.
The Wildcats erupted for three runs on three hits and two errors in the fourth to take a 7-5 lead.
Waconia scored two more runs in the fifth on a walk, double, passed ball and infield hit for a 9-5 lead.
St. Peter freshman starting pitcher Kaeden Guida lasted four innings, allowing seven runs (five earned) on eight hits, no walks and one strikeout to pick up the loss.
Volk pitched the last two innings with two earned runs on two hits, two walks and two strikeouts.
Waconia (8-15) went on to lose to No. 2 seeded Mankato East 7-4 in the next round Saturday.
St. Peter (7-15) graduates six seniors: Giedd, Robb, Jake Rimstad, Parker Domras, Garrett Domras and Ben Obermiller.