The Montgomery National Golf Club welcomed representatives of 35 different schools Thursday night for the Gerry Smith Invitational.
Mound-Westonka took first place in both the girls and boys varsity events.
Tri-City United
The TCU boys team ran seven athletes and finished 15th as a team with 388 points.
Junior Dante Jubarian finished 55th overall with a time of (18:53.8) and senior Austin Rutt finished 65th with a time of 19:06.7. Sophomore Alex Block (19:38.5) finished 84th while senior Chase Goecke (19:44.4) finished 90th and junior Michael Pichotta (19:56.2) rounded out the scoring finishing 94th.
Sophomore Caleb Robrahn finished outside the top-five for the Titans with a time of 20:27.9 to finish 114th overall and junior Cole Walters (21:17.9) finished 137th.
The girls also ran seven athletes and finished 20th overall with 499 points.
Freshman Yasmin Ruiz finished 40th overall with a time of 21:53.4 and seventh grader Kirra Flicek (25:32.6) finished 112.
Freshman Megan Marek (25:37.3) finished 114th while senior Trinity Turek (25:47.5) finished 116th and junior Makayla Erickson (25:52.7) was right behind her, finishing 117th.
Sophomore Olivia Burns finished the race 141st with a time of 28:05.2 while junior Rhia Krautkremer (29:36.2) finished 149th.
St. Peter
The Saints ran seven boys in the event and finished 25th as a team with 708 points.
Senior Corbin Herron was the top runner for St. Peter as he finished 113th with a time of 20:27.3. Freshman Callum Harmes (20:37.1) followed Herron and finished 120th. Freshman Luke Banks (21:56.5) finished 150th while freshman John Kennedy (22:11.6) finished 156th and senior Willem Nelson (23:24.5) finished 169th.
Sophomore Haydin Heilman (25:35.0) finished 179th and David Zhang (25:46.7) wrapped things up finishing 181st.
The St. Peter girls were not able to field a full squad at the varsity level with several injured athletes, but junior Hadley Stuehrenberg ran and finished 38th overall with a time of 21:37.26.
Le Sueur-Henderson
The Giants ran seven boys in the competition and 23rd as a team with 620 points.
Junior Riley Thelemann led the way for LS-H with a time of 20:04.0 to finish 99th. Senior Dylan Novak finished 110th with a time of 20:24.1.
3 123 Freshman Josiah Juarez (20:43.4) finished 123rd while eighth grader Owen Greisen (21:26.1) earned 139th and sophomore Grant Adams (21:56.1) wrapped up the scoring as he finished 149th.
Freshman Kaden Graff finished 168th with a time of 23:14.4 and junior Jacob Eibs (24:48.1) finished 176th.
The girls for the Giants ran six athletes and finished 21st as a team with 509 points.
83 Senior Hailey Juarez led LS-H finishing 83rd with a time of 24:01.6 and sophomore Brandy Wolf (24:07.1) finished 89th. Junior Cooper Vanden Einde (24:23.5) finished 94th while fellow juniors Kenzie Kabes (25:06.0) and Melanie Smykalski (27:51.6) finished 105th and 138th respectively.
Junior McKinlee Cherp also ran for the Giants and finished 158th with a time of 41:37.7.
Mankato Loyola/Cleveland
ML/C ran a total of seven boys in the race and finished 16th as a team with 425 points.
47 Sophomore Nathan Strobel led the way finishing 47th with a time of 18:45.8 and junior James Younge (19:43.3) finished 87th. Junior Carter Zimmerman (19:47.3) finished 92nd while sophomore Jorden Rossow (19:55.6) was right behind him finishing 93rd.
Sam Vetter wrapped up the scoring for ML/C finished 106th with a time of 20.18.2. Freshman Tj Waldron (20:51.7) finished 127th and Andrew Buboltz (22:04.9) finished 154th.
Mankato Loyola/Cleveland was not able to field a full girls varsity team but did run three girls.
Junior Grace Monson finished 112th with a time of 25:07.59 while sophomore Jewel Factor (27:39.90) finished 147th and Cora Koester (28:08.34) wrapped things up, finishing 153rd.
All four schools will return to action Tuesday, Sep. 14th when they travel to Baylor Regional Park for a meet hosted by Norwood Young America. Races are scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m.