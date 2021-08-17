Coming off a 10-3 season, the St. Peter girls tennis team is looking to build off last season's success. The Saints advanced to the Section 2A South Subsection semifinals where they came up short in a close match against Mankato West.
St. Peter Coach Aaron Rothenberger is excited by the turnout and the attitudes of the girls that have begun camp. "This team is full of great personalities and a lot more singles experience after last year. We also have the biggest group of players I've seen in 15 years with 36 girls day one."
Senior captains Molly Voeltz and Josie Wiebusch shared Rothenberger's excitement. "When we play the the best opponents, it has brought out our best and as leaders it's our job to share that experience." said Voeltz.
"Leadership on the court is important but we also want to help bring up our younger teammates and make them feel comfortable and a part of the family." added Wiebusch.
The first year captains are excited to not only share the experiences with their teammates, but also to create new life experiences and provide life lessons to the squad.
"The class ahead of showed us values of respect and made us feel like members of their family, and that's what we want to do now for these girls." said Voeltz.
The most immediate area the team is going to need to find growth in is the doubles teams as half of the athletes who competed in doubles graduated last year.
"Our singles athletes have a lot more experience after last year, but after losing half of our doubles players, there are going to have to be some girls that rise up to the challenge." said Rothenberger.
After last season's uncertainty though, the girls are excited to be able to compete and be around their peers. "The thing I'm most thankful for is honestly just being out here with everyone and just being together again." said Wiebusch.
That excitement certainly translates through the whole team and will be important for building the skillsets and experience needed for a lot of young players on this team.
"Our expectation is to compete for a top four finish in the subsection and there is no reason we shouldn't be in the competition for the top spot in the Big South." said Rothenberger.
The Saints will see live action and get the opportunity to prove themselves early as their first event is a Quadrangular at St. James Friday, Aug. 20, where they will face off against Marshall and Pine City.
They will have a quick turnaround with their home opener Saturday, Aug. 21, when they host Mankato East and Hutchinson with matches beginning at 10 a.m.