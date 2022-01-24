After snapping a three game losing streak with a win over Belle Plaine, the St. Peter boys basketball team was faced with a tough pair of non-conference road games during the weekend and a conference matchup with Blue Earth Area Monday night. Friday, the Saints came up just short in an extremely tight 71-63 loss to last season's state runner up Alexandria before a second-half rally, Saturday afternoon, brought them back to defeat Perham 78-72.
St. Peter wrapped up the busy week against the Buccaneers and despite a slow start on the offensive end, the Saint defense dominated the action, eventually leading to a 72-43 victory. After going 2-1 on the week, the Saints hold an 8-9 (4-2 BSE) record with nine games remaining in the regular season.
"Its our defense, we'd been playing really well on that end in Alexandria and Perham and we just kept building on that and adding to our identity," said forward Alex Bosacker after Monday's win over BEA.
In the opening minutes Monday, the Buccaneers took advantage some missed shots from the Saints and took an early 13-9 lead. The St. Peter defense cracked down on BEA beginning with a charge taken by Marwan Abdi followed by a layup from Bosacker.
A steal and fast break layup from Vinny Guappone pushed the Saints ahead, but the Buccaneers drained a corner three to tie the game at 18-18. Coming out of a timeout, St. Peter completely shifted the game with a block from Bennett Olson followed by a Bosacker layup and after a steal and offensive rebound, Bosacker scored once again with a put back.
The Saints ended the half with a 17-5 run to take a 35-23 lead into the locker room.
BEA never made any headway in the second-half as St. Peter continued to build on its lead, but the game did not lack for meaningful moments. One highlight saw senior Shea Hildebrandt, who had suffered a brutal leg injury during the football season, play a good portion of the game and midway through the second half, he scored on a driving layup for his first points in his return.
Guappone led the team in scoring including 10 points in the first half when the team was struggling to score buckets early.
"Scoring is never one guy every night, if one guy isn't 100%, another will step up and lately its been someone different each night," Guappone noted after the win.
With nine games to go in the regular season, the team knows there is a lot of work that can be done to put the best team on the floor in March.
"I think we are not even close to our full potential yet," said Bosacker. "We still have a long way to go and we keep improving everyday in practice."
"We have been coming together and playing as a team as well as just making sure everyone is being intentional and trying to score," said Guappone.
Saturday's win over Perham didn't come easy for the Saints as the Yellowjackets built a 35-25 halftime lead on the back of six made three pointers. St. Peter was able to find its feet in the second half and jumped out with a 27-4 run capped off by a Guappone three pointer.
"Our energy in the 2nd half was amazing. It felt like we finally put everything together for a 53 point 2nd half," said Saints head coach Sean Keating. "After so many close losses, it felt really good to come away with a victory before the long bus ride home."
Bennett Olson led a balanced attack with 18 points while Guappone scored 15, Abdi netted 13 and Bosacker also finished in double-digit scoring with 10 points.
The week began with a trip to Alexandria, a team that returned four of its five starters from the title run.
"They have size and athleticism all over the court, said Keating. "Our players battled all game, scoring inside and handling their full court pressure well."
Neither team was able to break the game open as the scores remained within eight points until just after six minutes remained in the game. The Cardinals drained a pair of threes and the Saints were unable to respond as Alexandria earned the win.
Bosacker scored a career high 21 points in the loss to lead St. Peter with Tate Olson scoring 13 points and Bennett Olson adding 11.
"Super proud of our kids all weekend. They competed hard, handled themselves with class and character and came together as a team," said Keating. "It's our hope that this weekend will spark us into the back half of the season and we get on a roll."
The Saints return to action Thursday, Jan. 27 with a home matchup against conference foe Waseca. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.