ST. PETER – The St. Peter town team’s five-game win streak came to an end Wednesday night at Veterans Field as the Saints lost 3-0 to defending state champion Jordan. The loss drops the local nine to 7-2 in the River Valley League, while the Brewers move into first place in the league standings at 7-1.
Jordan scored what proved to be the game-winning run in the first inning after a lead-off single, stolen base and sacrifice fly. The Brewers gained a 2-0 lead in the fifth with a solo home run over the left field fence.
St. Peter did not get a base runner until the fifth when Andy Regner reached on an error. The Saints had two runners reach third base in the inning, but could not get a run across.
The defending state champs then took a 3-0 advantage in the sixth after an error, fielder’s choice, single, and sac fly. STP rallied in the seventh with consecutive singles by Austin Pinke and CJ Siewert, but once again failed to score a run.
The Saints poised another late threat in the bottom of the ninth as Billy Hanson led off with a double. After a flyout, Andy Regner singled to put runners on the corners. Pinke grounded out for the second out but pinch runner Josh Robb advanced to third and Regner went to second. The Saints nearly scored two runs on a hit down the left field line, but it sailed foul and on the next pitch a strikeout ended the game.
Sam Carlson suffered the loss after a quality start, allowing two earned runs on eight hits over seven innings. Luke Regner threw the eighth and ninth, facing the minimum with a strikeout. Pinke led at the plate, batting 2-for-4.
St. Peter hosts Arlington at 7:30 p.m. Friday and then has its final home game of the regular season at 6 p.m. Sunday against Le Sueur.