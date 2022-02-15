Anytime the Saints take on New Ulm there is an expectation that every single possession will be a battle, and Tuesday night in St. Peter, the Saints and Eagles put together an instant classic. With a layup from Tate Olson in the final seconds, St. Peter won the game 64-62 to take down New Ulm team, handing them their first conference loss of the season.
"It's a good team win," said Tate Olson. "It helps us get back on track after a couple tough losses and feels good to pull out a close one."
The game-winning shot from Olson wouldn't have been possible without major winning plays down the stretch. With 1:37 remaining in regulation, Marwan Abdi drew a charge, his second on the night, to get the ball back into the hands of the Saints.
"I just do what I gotta do," said Abdi. "I know he's coming into the paint and I have to be willing to sacrifice my body for the team."
St. Peter drew up a nice play after the charge that produced a good looking three for Tate Olson but the shot just barely rimmed out. A few moments later the Eagles were sent to the free throw line for a pair of shots with the game still tied and 24 seconds left. The first shot bounded off the back of the iron and the second was also off the mark, bouncing high and into the hands of Bennett Olson.
As the the Saints brought the ball up the floor, Bennett Olson called the play and set up on the right side. After his teammates put the play in motion, Bennett began to drive on the right side and after drawing defenders, he kicked the ball out to a cutting Vinny Guappone who had just come off a screen. Vinny held the ball for just a moment when he found Tate Olson cutting along the left-side baseline who was unguarded after the double screen drew the defenders, and Olson put the ball up and in with 6.6 remaining and the gym erupted with cheers.
"Credit to Vinny, that was all him with a good drive and bounce pass there," said Olson. "I won't let the last miss bother me, I'm shooting the next one every time."
New Ulm used their final timeout and drew up a final play which saw their point guard essentially take a mid-court handoff and drive to the basket, but the Saints smothered him with three defenders as he sent up the final shot and it went wide, securing the win for St. Peter.
"I'm just so excited," said Abdi. "I've been waiting for this moment for the past month."
The win for St. Peter improves the team record to 11-12 (7-3 BSE) with three games remaining on the regular season schedule.
The Saints return to action Monday, Feb. 21 when they travel to Mound Westonka with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.