The No. 3 seeded St. Peter boys basketball team took an inside track in running over No. 6 seeded Willmar 78-63 in the Section 2AAA quarterfinals Wednesday.
Taking advantage of their height, the Saints scored mostly from the inside. The Saints made 26 of 49 (53 percent) from 2-point range
Wyatt Olson, a 6-foot-6 senior center, led the Saints' attack with a double-double of 26 points, capped off by a slam dunk, and 13 rebounds.
The plan was to get it inside to Olson.
"When you have a mismatch in the post, we give him the ball any time we have an opportunity to exploit their weaknesses," 6-4 senior forward Josh Johnson said.
Olson not only scored in the paint, so did a lot of other Saints.
"The coach was saying we got to get to the basket," Johnson said. "When we're up 20, it's not like we want to be firing 3s. We've got to be smart in that situation, so some of us had to get to the rack."
The Saints had three other players in double figures. Junior point guard Ethan Grant had 14 points and a team-high seven assists. Senior guard Kaden Oeltjenbruns and Johnson both scored 12 points.
Johnson said it doesn't matter how many points he scores or what he does individually, "it's just that we got the W."
St. Peter jumped to a 46-28 lead at halftime and led by as much as 20 points five times in the second half: 55-35, 56-36, 60-40, 62-42 and 64-44.
"Everyone's getting involved, everyone's getting together for us to be able to able to pull it through like that," Johnson said. "First half was a very good run. We kind of gave up little buckets here and there in the second half. We could have done better, but it was a good experience to have everyone game together as a team on the last home game of the year. For us to be able to play like that is something special."
Willmar ends 7-20.
St. Peter (19-8) next faces a rematch against No. 2 seeded Marshall (26-2) which beat the Saints 60-44 in the Big South Conference Showcase. The section semifinal game tios off at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Gustavus Adolphus College.
"Marshall is a good, solid team" Johnson said. "Just like when we played them last time, it was a tough match-up. It's just about how we play fearless. We've got to be playing courageous throughout the whole game. We've got to come into the game with a spark. We've got to have that energy right off the bench with our first five players."
The other semifinal features No.1 seeded Mankato East (26-1 and top ranked in the state) versus No. 4 seeded Hutchinson (15-12) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Gustavus. East beat No. 8 seeded New Ulm 93-38 and Hutchinson defeated No. 5 seeded Mankato West 82-78.