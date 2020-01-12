The Minnesota River Bulldogs girls hockey team nearly knocked off Big South Conference leader New Ulm on Saturday.
Leading 2-0 after one period, the Bulldogs lost 3-2.
Emma Seaver, assisted by Nicole McCabe, gave the Bulldogs a quick 1-0 lead with a goal 1:14 into the game.
The Bulldogs increased their lead to 2-1 on an unassisted goal by McCabe at 6:22.
New Ulm but the lead to 2-1 with a goal by Molly Scheid at 11:11 of the second period.
The Eagles tied it 2- with a goal by Julia Helget at 10:13 of the third period.
Ally Steffensmeir, assisted by Morgan Klein, scored the game-winning goal at 10:50.
Bulldogs goalie sMadison Kisor stood up to a barrage of shots as the Eagles out shot the Bulldogs 41-13. Kisor had 38 saves, while New Ulm goalie Ava Brennan had 11 saves.
The Bulldogs dropped to 10-8 overall and 6-4 in the Big South Conference. New Um improved to 12-6, 8-0.
New Ulm shut out the Bulldogs 6-0 in their first meeting Nov. 21.
"We really struggle against those guys," Bulldogs head coach Tom Blaido said. "They keep everybody to under 10 shots on goal. It's just amazing. They struggle to score, but they keep it in your zone the whole time."