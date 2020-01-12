St. Peter (56082)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. High around 25F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky late. Low 19F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.