Sunday evening, the St. Peter volleyball team got together to recognize their 2021 season. The Saints finished the season with a 19-7 record overall and a 10-1 conference record to earn the Big South Conference Division Championship.
As a team, the Saints earned the Gold Academic Awarded which is given to schools that have a cumulative GPA between 3.75-4.00. Six girls earned the Individual Gold Academic award for a GPA over 3.00 or higher, Lilly Ruffin, Mallory Hartfiel, Grace Remmert, McKenzie Pettis, Brooke Rehnelt and McKenna Van Zee.
Remmert, Van Zee, Ruffin and Kylee Horner all earned all conference team honors while Dani Johnson was honorable mention.
The girls also voted for several team awards which includes the A.C.E. ( Attitude, Commitment, & Effort) & Team Player award which was given to Van Zee, the Communicator & Ms. Saint Awards for Remmert, most improved which was McKenzie Pettis, the Effort/Hustle award given to Riley Rubishko and the Most Spirit Award which was split between Keira Oeltjenbruns and Claire Meyer.
The team leaders for each statistical category were recognized with Van Zee recording 330 Digs, Remmert leading with both 339 Assists and 226 Service Points, Kylee Horner with 165 Kills, Dani Johnson with 42 Solo Blocks and 26 Block Assists and Mallory Hartfiel with 49 Ace Serves.
"We graduated seven seniors this year," said Saints head coach Carmen Hanson. "I want to thank all of them for the dedication and hard work they have put in throughout the years and most importantly, to recognize what amazing role models they have been for their teammates and representing SPHS volleyball."
McKenna Van Zee - 4 year letter winner
2 year All Conference 2020 & 2021
Career Highlight Stats
727 Digs (330 in 2021)
452 Service Points
59 Ace Serves
Lilly Ruffin - 4 year letter winner
All Conference 2021
Career Highlight Stats
212 kills
38 Block Assists
28 Solo Blocks
78 Digs
Grace Remmert - 3 year letter winner
2 year All Conference 2020 & 2021
Career Highlight Stats
571 Assists (339-2021)
256 Kills
466 Service Points
73 Ace Services
Dani Johnson- 3 year Letter winner
All Conference
Career Highlight Stats
43 Solo Blocks
50 Block Assists
126 Kills
107 Service Points
23 Ace Serves
Mallory Hartfiel - 2 year letter winner
Career Highlight Stats
189 Service Points
54 Ace Serves
259 Assists
189 Digs
McKenzie Pettis - 2 year letter winner
Career Highlight Stats
148 Service Points
25 Ace Serves
166 Digs
17 kills
Brooke Rehnelt - 2 year letter winner
Career Highlight Stats
56 Kills
8 Solo Blocks
12 Block Assists
35 Digs
Lastly, the team nominated captains for the 2022 season, with Claire Meyer and Abby Maloney being named captains.