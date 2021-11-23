2021 st peter vb

The 2021 BSC Division Champion St. Peter Saint volleyball team. (Photo Courtesy Carmen Hanson)

Sunday evening, the St. Peter volleyball team got together to recognize their 2021 season. The Saints finished the season with a 19-7 record overall and a 10-1 conference record to earn the Big South Conference Division Championship.

As a team, the Saints earned the Gold Academic Awarded which is given to schools that have a cumulative GPA between 3.75-4.00. Six girls earned the Individual Gold Academic award for a GPA over 3.00 or higher, Lilly Ruffin, Mallory Hartfiel, Grace Remmert, McKenzie Pettis, Brooke Rehnelt and McKenna Van Zee.

2021 sph vb all-conference

The 2021 St. Peter All-Conference honorees, from left to right; Grace Remmert, Lilly Ruffin, McKenna Van Zee, Kylee Horner, and all-conference honorable mention Dani Johnson. (Photo Courtesy Carmen Hanson)

Remmert, Van Zee, Ruffin and Kylee Horner all earned all conference team honors while Dani Johnson was honorable mention.

The girls also voted for several team awards which includes the A.C.E. ( Attitude, Commitment, & Effort) & Team Player award which was given to Van Zee, the Communicator & Ms. Saint Awards for Remmert, most improved which was McKenzie Pettis, the Effort/Hustle award given to Riley Rubishko and the Most Spirit Award which was split between Keira Oeltjenbruns and Claire Meyer.

The team leaders for each statistical category were recognized with Van Zee recording 330 Digs, Remmert leading with both 339 Assists and 226 Service Points, Kylee Horner with 165 Kills, Dani Johnson with 42 Solo Blocks and 26 Block Assists and Mallory Hartfiel with 49 Ace Serves.

2021 st peter vb seniors

The seven seniors for the Saints stand with coach Hanson, from left to right; Grace Remmert, Dani Johnson, Mallory Hartfiel, Lilly Ruffin, Carmen Hanson, Brooke Rehnelt, McKenna Van Zee and McKenzie Pettis. (Photo Courtesy Carmen Hanson)

"We graduated seven seniors this year," said Saints head coach Carmen Hanson. "I want to thank all of them for the dedication and hard work they have put in throughout the years and most importantly, to recognize what amazing role models they have been for their teammates and representing SPHS volleyball."

McKenna Van Zee - 4 year letter winner

2 year All Conference 2020 & 2021

Career Highlight Stats

727 Digs (330 in 2021)

452 Service Points

59 Ace Serves

Lilly Ruffin - 4 year letter winner

All Conference 2021

Career Highlight Stats

212 kills

38 Block Assists

28 Solo Blocks

78 Digs

Grace Remmert - 3 year letter winner

2 year All Conference 2020 & 2021

Career Highlight Stats

571 Assists (339-2021)

256 Kills

466 Service Points

73 Ace Services

Dani Johnson- 3 year Letter winner

All Conference

Career Highlight Stats

43 Solo Blocks

50 Block Assists

126 Kills

107 Service Points

23 Ace Serves

Mallory Hartfiel - 2 year letter winner

Career Highlight Stats

189 Service Points

54 Ace Serves

259 Assists

189 Digs

McKenzie Pettis - 2 year letter winner

Career Highlight Stats

148 Service Points

25 Ace Serves

166 Digs

17 kills

Brooke Rehnelt - 2 year letter winner

Career Highlight Stats

56 Kills

8 Solo Blocks

12 Block Assists

35 Digs

Lastly, the team nominated captains for the 2022 season, with Claire Meyer and Abby Maloney being named captains.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments