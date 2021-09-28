Tuesday evening, the St. Peter boys and girls cross country teams took part in the Mankato West Invitational held at the Minneopa Golf Course against some of the top competition in the region.
“The Mankato West meet had a strong field of runners, with teams from the Big Nine Conference and three AAA schools from the metro area,” said St. Peter boys cross country coach Bill Stuewe. “It is a great opportunity for our runners to compete with some of the best schools in our area. We battled some great teams and we battled some warm weather; we survived both.”
The boys team ran seven individuals and finished eighth with a team score of 254.
Freshman Callum Harmes paced the saints with a time of 20:48.98 to finish 48th while sophomore Corbin Herron (21:07.08) finished 50th.
Eighth grader Logan Bock (21:40.00), freshman John Kennedy (22:16.39) and senior Willem Nelsen (22:38.98) rounded out team scoring finishing 51st through 53rd.
Eighth grader Lathe Bly (23:15.74) and senior David Zhang (25:43.40) also ran finishing 54th and 55th respectively.
The Saints girls team ran three individuals, and therefore did not score as a team.
Junior Hadley Stuehrenberg paced St. Peter with a time of 22:23.06 to finish 17th.
Junior Hailey Looft (28:28.72) and sophomore Lexi Wentworth (28:57.35) also ran and finished 41st and 42nd.
The Saints return to action Thursday, Sept. 7 when they take part in the I-90 invite in Fairmont with races scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.