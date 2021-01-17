St. Peter girls basketball team just had too many weapons for Blue Earth Area to stop, and the host Saints rolled to a season-opening 67-40 victory on Saturday.
"It was really fun to get back out on the court again," St. Peter coach Bob Southworth said. "I thought our team played with good intensity on the defensive end. Sometimes that intensity led to fouls, but that is something we can clean up. Offensively I felt we moved the ball well and got out on the fast break after a defensive rebound. One area we did not do well was shooting 3's."
Nine different St. Peter players scored, including three in double digits, led by senior post Morgan Kelly with 18 points. Sophomore Abby Maloney scored 15, and sophomore guard Rhyan Holmgren chipped in 10 points.
The Saints never trailed the Bucs, jumping to a 13-2 lead and increasing it 29-10 on pair of 3-point plays by Kelly and a steal and a 2-point basket by Holmgren with 7 minutes to play in the first half. Kelly scored the second 3-point play on a pass from junior point guard Josie Wiebusch, who led the Saints with six assists.
St. Peter extended the lead to 46-19 at halftime and continued to dominate in the second half, starting with a 3-point basket by Holmgren.
With three 6-foot tall posts (Kelly, Maloney and Lilly Ruffin), the Saints had a size advantage over the Bucs, whose tallest players in 5-10 post Sophia Keister.
St. Peter journeys to Hutchinson at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The Saints host Waseca at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
St. Peter 67, BEA 30
BEA 19 11 30
St. Peter 46 21 39 67
St. Peter 67 (Morgan Kelly 18, Abby Maloney 15, Rhyan Holmgren 10, Abby Haggenmiller 8, Lilly Ruffin 6, Maddi More 4, Maddie Kamm 2, Dani Johnson 2, Josie Wiebusch 2))
Rebounds 37 (Maloney 6, Kelly 5, Ruffin 5, Johnson 4, Haggenmiller 3, Holmgren 3, Katie Petersen 3, More 2, Wiebusch 2, Kamm 1, unassigned team 3)
Assists 18 (Wiebusch 6, Kamm 4, Haggenmiller 1, Holmgren 1, Johnson 1, Maloney 1, More 1, Petersen 1, Grace Remmert 1, Ruffin 1)
Steals 11 (Kelly 3, Maloney 2, Wiebusch 2, Holmgren 1, Kamm 1, Johnson 1, Ruffin 1)
Blocks 4 (Holmgren 2, Petersen 1, Ruffin 1)
FG 28-61 (46%)
3FG 4-23 (17%)
FT 7-10 (70%)