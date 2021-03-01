Hutchinson boys basketball team had too much size and strength for St. Peter to match up with, and the Tigers defeated the Saints 72-63 in a key Section 2AAA game Monday at St. Peter.

With the win, Hutchinson improved to 6-8, while St. Peter dropped to 6-7.

Hutchinson featured a starting lineup of 6-foot-7 center Brayden Johnson, 6-6 guard Sam Rensch, 6-3 forward Aaron Elliot, 6-2 guard Sam Starke and 6-1 guard Devon Verhasselt. St. Peter started 6-6 center Bennett Olson, 6-3 forward Marwan Abdi, 6-1 point guard Ethan Grant, 6-0 guard Shea Hildebrandt and 5-11 guard Vinny Guappone. 

St. Peter point guard Ethan Grant, who scores 18 points, goes under the block of Hutchinson guard  Sam Rensch. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

St. Peter jumped to a 4-0 lead when Grant, who scored 18 points, made a steal on Hutchinson's first time down the court and scored on a lay-up, and he followed that up with a 15-foot jumper.

The Saints increased their lead to as much as five points twice, 20-15 on a drive for two points by Grant and 23-18 on a three-point play by Grant with 7:36 remaining in the half.

But the Tigers took a 24-23 lead with 4:30 left in the half. Olson, who scored a game-high 22 points, answered with a 3-pointer to give St. Peter back the lead 26-24 with 3:40 left.

The Tigers regained the lead 27-26, but Abdi, who had four points, scored on a lay-up assisted by Grant to give the lead back to St. Peter 28-27 with 2:10 to play.

Hutchinson then went on a 5-0 run to take a 32-28 lead with 1:20 left.

St. Peter guard Josh Robb (5) and forward Kelson Lund double team Hutchinson guard Billy Marquardt. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

St. Peter answered again with a 3-point basket by Olson with 42 seconds left, and Robb hit a 3 at the buzzer to tie it at 34 at halftime. It was one of three 3-pointers for Robb who finished with nine points.

The Saints took a 37-34 lead on a 3-point basket by Hildebrandt, who ended up with three points. The score remained close as Robb made a 3-pointer to cut the Tigers' lead to 43-42, and Lund, who have 5 points, made a put back to make it 45-44 Hutchinson.

But the Tigers increased their lead to as much as 64-52 with 2:45 to play. Robb made his final 3 to cut the lead to 64-55, and Olson hit another 3 to make it 66-58, but the Saints never got closer the rest of the way.

St. Peter guard Zach Taylor takes it to the hoop against Hutchinson guard Brian Marquardt. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

Guard Zach Taylor also scored two points for St. Peter after making a steal in the first half.

The Saints host Big South Conference West Division leader Marshall (10-2 overall, 9-0 conference) at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Check back later for complete stats and comments from St. Peter head coach Sean Keating.

