Walks and fielding errors played a large role in St. Peter's 4-2 Sunday victory over the Le Center Braves at Veterans Field in Minnesota Senior Baseball tournament action.
Saints lefty Steven Winkler battled control issues, walking 10 but issuing just two hits in earning the mound victory for St. Peter. Ken Bass relieved and earned the save for the Saints.
The Braves took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Chad Blaschko walked, stole second and scored on Rob Bruner's two-out double.
But the Saints came back with two of their own in the bottom half, thanks to two walks and two errors, sandwiched around a single by Mike Nachreiner.
Le Center tied it up with a single run in the fourth inning. Kollee Burkhardsmeier walked, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Chris Engel's ground out.
The Saints took the lead for good with a single run in the bottom of the fifth without the benefit of a hit. Ryan Wenner reached on an error, moved up a base on an infield ground out, to third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball.
St. Peter added an insurance run in the sixth on Wenner's RBI single, scoring Winkler who had ripped a one-out double.
Brunner tossed a complete game for the Braves, going six innings and allowing just five hits. He walked seven and struck out four.
St. Peter moved into the semifinals of the Class B tournament field. The Saints next play 5 p.m. at home Saturday vs the Searles Bullheads, while the Loretto Sox take Urbank in the other semifinal contest at 2:30 p.m. The two winners will play Sunday for the title.
Le Center moves down to Class C and will be a host site for second weekend action in the tournament. Games to be played Saturday at Ray Plut Field will include the Northfield Millers vs Eden Prairie Lions Tap at noon; the Braves vs Clarissa Cubs at 2:30 p.m.; Fergus Falls River Dogs vs K-Town (Kensington) Outlaws at 5 p.m.; and the Southwest Outlaws vs the Morris Brewers at 7:30 p.m.
On Sunday, the Braves play at 11 a.m. vs either Northfield or Eden Prairie. Three games follow.
(Follow all the brackets and scores for games also played at St. Peter, Belle Plaine and Jordan at www.msmaba.com.)
St. Peter 11, Morris 0
The St. Peter Saints Over-35 baseball team opened its Minnesota Senior Baseball state tournament Saturday with an 11-0, five-inning victory over the Morris Brewers at Veterans Field.
Saints pitcher Bob Elsen tossed a one-hitter in the victory.
The Saints defense played well, right off the bat with the opening Morris hitter when St. Peter shortstop Ryan Wenner went deep into the hole, diving for a grounder, getting up and tossing out the Brewers lead-off hitter.
Wenner also had a good day at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. He also stole a base and scored a run.
Jason Geisler added a pair of hits, including an RBI double. Pat Quigley had two hits, including a double. And Jesse Artmann went 2 for 2 with two RBIs.