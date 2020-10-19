St. Peter volleyball team suffered its first loss of the season on Thursday to New Ulm 3-1.
The Eagles won 25-15, 20-25, 25-17, 25-9 at New Ulm High School.
St. Peter junior setter/outside hitter Grace Remmert collected a triple-double of 11 kills, 18 assists and 14 digs.
St. Peter kill leaders also included sophomore outsdide hitter/rightside hitter Kylee Horner 8, junior rightside hitter Lilly Ruffin 8 and senior outside hitter Lizzy Quist 7.
Senior setter Abby Haggenmiller paced the Saints 19 assists.
Junior libero/defensive specialist McKenna VanZee picked up 12 digs.
"Defensively we struggled," St. Peter head coach Carmen Hanson said. "Our receiving percentage was really low, and we just could not get things going for us offensively. We had way too many errors on our end to be able to win the match. We take this match as a growing experience as to how we can mentally stay in the game and work on our defense in practices."
The Eagles improved to 3-1 on the year. The loss was St. Peter’s first of the season (2-1).
St. Peter's next five matches are scheduled at home: Oct. 20 versus Blue Earth Area, Oct. 22 versus Waseca, Oct 27 versus St. James Area, Oct 29 versus and Nov 2 versus New Ulm. All matches begin at 7:15 p.m.