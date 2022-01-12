After being shut out in back to back games, getting the offense into shape was a huge focus for the Minnesota River Bulldogs girls hockey team. Fortunately, Tuesday night the Bulldogs found their rhythm and lit up the lamp five times to earn a 5-2 victory over the Mankato West Scarlets, improving the team record to 7-9 (5-4 BSC).
It was Mankato West that struck the opening blow 3:10 into the first period, but Minnesota River responded 2:04 later when Grace Bishop got a goal into the net, assisted by Christina Cruz and Zetta Haugen.
The Bulldogs wasted no time scoring again when just 54 seconds, later Adrianna Bixby scored the go-ahead goal off an assist from Anna Pavlo.
As the second period began, Bixby returned the favor as she assisted Pavlo on a goal that gave the Bulldogs a two-score lead just 40 seconds into the frame. The Scarlets scored 2:30 into the period, but that was all the damage they would do on the night.
Minnesota River buoyed its lead with two more goals in the period, the first a goal from Macie Portner assisted by Claire Hathaway and Sophia Doherty before the final score was netted by Doherty with an assist from Darbi Dunning.
In the victory, Bishop was named the team's player of the game.
The Bulldogs return to action Saturday, Jan. 15 when they travel to Worthington with puck drop scheduled for 1 p.m.