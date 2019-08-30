Wyatt Olson tossed five touchdown passes leading the St. Peter Saints to another convincing opening-game victory Thursday over Sibley East 41-0 in Arlington.
Olson hit four different Saints receivers for scores, with fellow senior Ethan Volk on the receiving end of two of those touchdowns. Olson finished the night hitting 16 of 25 for 255 yards.
It was also a big night for Volk, who hauled in seven passes for 117 yards.
But the Saints had already grabbed control of the game with two first-quarter scores, then added a third early in the second quarter to go up 20-0 before Volk even got into the end zone.
St. Peter's first score came at the 8:36 mark of the first quarter when Olson hit junior wide receiver Ethan Grant from 25 yards out, the first of those five touchdown tosses. Ryan Brauns point-after-touchdown kick made it 7-0.
The Saints went up 13-0 with 5:19 left in the opening quarter. Senior running back Michael Connor barreled through from two yards out. Connor rushed for just 17 yards on 9 carries in the game, as the Saints did what they pleased through the air. The Saints ran the ball just 17 times for 27 yards.
And if there was any doubt left, Olson to Volk from the 15 yard-line with just 54 seconds left in the first half likely sealed the deal. Braun's PAT kick was good and St. Peter led 27-0 at halftime.
It was more of the same in the second half for Olson and the Saints. Two more third-quarter touchdown passes, along with two more Braun PAT kicks, and the Saints pushed the score up to 41-0.
Olson connected with sophomore running back Vinny Guappone from 12 yards out early in the third quarter, at the 9:56 mark. And with 5:04 left in the third quarter, Olson hit Volk for their second touchdown together, this time from 21 yards, and it was time for many Saints starters to take a breather.
Senior tight end Josh Johnson didn't get into the end zone but hauled in three passes for 52 yards.
The St. Peter defense did its job, too, limiting the Sibley East offense to just 122 yards, 70 on the ground on 33 carries and 52 through the air on 7 of 12 attempts.
Junior Noah Hunt had a big night on defense, leading the Saints with two quarterback sacks, one tackle for loss, and one fumble recovery. Senior Ryan Wilmes led the Saints defense with 12 total tackles. Senior Hunter Goebel added eight tackles and Guappone had seven. Junior Ryan Sandland also had two quarterback sacks.
Things get tougher in a hurry for the 1-0 Saints, with a Friday, Sept. 6 home opener against Fairmont, Class AAA runners-up last year. The Cardinals ended the Saints season last fall 21-12 en route to the state championship game. Fairmont dropped a 24-7 state title game to Rochester Lourdes in 2018.
All games start at 7 p.m.
Fairmont opened with a 34-12 loss to perennial power Marshall, whom the Saints will face in week four this season.
St. Peter 13 -14 - 14 - 0 -- 41
Sibley East 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 -- 0