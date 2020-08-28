The St. Peter Saints girls tennis team traveled to Sleepy Eye on Thursday to play the River Valley Wildcats and presented a strong showing in both singles and doubles. No. 3 and 4 singles, freshmen Rhyan Holmgren and Maddie Kamm, got their first season wins.
In singles, Coach Aaron Rothenberger said that No. 1 sophomore Amelia Hildebrandt and he talked about her getting deep shots with her backhand to her opponent’s backhand. “There was a little struggle with that and just trying to get her to carry through her slice shots when the ball was short,” but he noted that Hildebrandt “figured it out and got some games, wins.”
Eighth-grader Annika Southworth at No. 2 “played consistent, solid tennis” against “an experienced tennis player.”
Holmgren “shied away from some of her shots early on, indecisive,” but then she began to “carry momentum her way: down 5-2 in the first set, and she battled all the way through to a tie breaker and won the first set, and lost just a few points in the second set, but in the tie breaker she shined.” Rothenberger explained Holmgren’s ability to comeback in the tie-breaker: “Even though she’s not very experienced at tennis, doesn’t matter. If you know how to compete, know how to play under pressure, that goes a long way. That’s something I can’t really coach. I can try to fix her forehand, I can try to fix her serve. I can do that, but the other stuff, that’s hard to coach.”
Rothenberger said Kamm played well, too, and is still learning to get her shots, learning the game.
No. 1 and 2 doubles easily shut out their opponents: senior Lizzy Orth-Emily Salfer won 6-0, 6-0, as did junior Josie-Wiebusch-senior Jayna Matejcek.
Rothenberger said that at No. 3 doubles, he mixed them up a bit to “give people opportunities.” On Monday against Waseca, Molly Voeltz (11)-Macy Weller (10) won. Today, Voeltz and Raina Roemhildt (10) played and also won 6-1, 6-3. Rothenberger saidNo. 3 and No. 4 (Top JV) doubles, Weller and Kali Erickson played really well.
Roemhildt said her strengths were “ground strokes that the other team missed,” and “good cross-court volleys that ended up winning points.” Voeltz also thought her cross-court volleys were strong and “her serves were on point.” Roemhildt and Voeltz also felt their open communication is what helped them win points and is something they want to continue working on as the season progresses.
Rothenberger said there are specific areas the team will work on as they head into the next weeks: “Some of it is footwork, some of it is hitting our targets, some of it is trying to execute shots with our feet, not trying to reach so much. Tweak and correct little things. Those little things will hopefully help us win points down the road. Where we are at right now, I think we’ll have a tough time against Fairmont and Blue Earth, but I think if can improve our consistency and footwork, get a little more focus, I think we can compete with those teams.” Saints play Fairmont after Labor Day weekend.
The Saints bring it home next week: playing River Valley again Monday, Aug. 31; Waseca again Thursday, Sept. 3.
St. Peter 7, River Valley 0
Singles
1. Hildebrandt (10), SP, def. Brooklyn Moldan (11) 6-3, 6-2
No. 2 Southworth (8), SP, def. Kaydince Thoms (11) 6-1, 6-2
No. 3 Holmgren (9), SP, def. Kierra Lafferty 7-6 (6) 4-6, 10-4
No. 4 Kamm (9), SP, def. Taylor Berkner (7) 6-1, 6-3
Doubles
No. 1 Orth (12)-Salfer (12), SP, def. Megan Stevens (12)-Sydne Wahl (11) 6-0, 6-0
Wiebusch (11)-Matejcek (12), SP, def. Alexis Garza (11)-Erika Lozano (11) 6-0, 6-0
Voeltz (11)-Roemhildt (10), SP, def. Jasmyn Windschitl (12)-Lexanna Lazatin (12) 6-1, 6-3
Top JV Doubles
Weller (10)-Erickson (9), SP, def. Courtlyn Runk (10)-Erika Wells (9) 6-1, 6-1
JV Doubles
Zetta Haugen (9)-Sophia Doherty (11) won 4-2, 4-0
Desi Willaert (10)-Alex Matarrese (9) won 4-0, 4-0
Madison Akemann (10)-Heidi Weber (10) won 4-0, 4-2
Sophie Matarrese (10)-Erika Volk (11) won 4-1, 4-1
Callie Voeltz (9)-Zetta Haugen (9) won 6-0
C. Voeltz-A. Matarrese won 4-3