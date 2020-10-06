Emma Jones equaled her career high of three breakaway goals in a game as the St. Peter girls soccer team shut out Worthington 7-0 in the final regular season home game for the Saints Tuesday night at St. Peter Middle School.
A senior striker, Jones leads the Saints with 15 goals this season in 10 games.
St. Peter senior midfielder Maddie More scored two goals, and sophomore forward Natalie Petersen and sophomore midfielder Adrianna Bixby scored one each for the Saints who out shot the Trojans 21-1. Goalkeeper Katie Gurrola and the Saints earned their third shutout of the season.
"Our defense held a really strong line," Jones said.
The Saints quickly jumped to a 1-0 lead 1:15 into the game on a goal by Jones, assisted by More on a breakaway.
Jones, assisted by sophomore forward Piper Ruble, made it 2-0 on another breakaway at 11 minutes.
Petersen scored unassisted at 25 minutes on a third breakaway to give the Saints a 3-0 halftime lead.
In the second half, More scored her first goal unassisted at 28 minutes, to make it 4-0. Jones shot it off the goalie, and More put it in on the rebound.
About a minute later, Jones completed her hat trick on an unassisted breakaway.
Bixby scored with 12 minutes left on "a long beautiful shot outside the 18," St. Peter coach Bre Steele said.
More finished off the scoring with her second goal unassisted.
"It's not the best we've played," Steele said. "We're trying to stay mentally strong with sections starting next week. But everyone got a lot of playing time tonight. We ended the game with all of our seniors on the field, which is nine."
Jones agreed that "we definitely didn't play as well as we normally do. But we're all super excited. It was an exciting game for our last home game."
The Saints upped to 8-0-2 and likely clinched at least a share of the Big South Conference championship. Waseca, which was undefeated until losing to New Ulm Tuesday 3-1, is 3-1-2 one game to go. On Friday, St. Peter travels to Marshall, while Waseca hosts Loyola. St. Peter beat Marshall in the first game of the season 4-1.
The Section 2A playoffs begin Tuesday with St. Peter likely at home in the first round. Game continue Thursday the following Tuesday and Thursday. Other favorites include Waseca, Mankato East (6-0-4) and West (6-2-2), Waconia (8-0-1) and Southwest Christian (9-1).
Jones said Waseca, which tied St. Peter, will be a challenge. "It's going to be a good section bracket."
"Our goals are working together and playing how we normally play as a team instead of getting down on ourselves and connecting passes," Jones said.