As St. Peter’s senior dominated boys basketball team moves up to Class AAA this 2019-20 season, it will need to prepare for tougher competition.
Three seniors and a junior will captain this year’s Saints. Seniors Wyatt Olson, Ethan Volk and Kaden Oeltjenbruns will be joined by junior Ethan Grant in leading the team.
But all four say the squad’s depth should be a huge plus, as the Saints look ahead at the move up to AAA this season. And for a close senior class that’s been playing basketball together since fourth grade, “it should be a lot of fun,” Olson said.
“We’ve got a lot to get done this year,” Olson said, noting that this season follows “a lot of ups and downs coming off last year.”
Of course it ended with a run to the state tournament as Section 2AA champions, topping Jordan in the finals 71-68.
The Big South Conference will remain the same and still be tough, with Waseca bringing back three key players and a 30-2 record from last year. But the Saints’ captains look forward to the move in class, which will bring new section/playoff competition.
“The expectations are high coming off last year,” says Volk. “It’s going great. It’s nice to have a lot of experience and bring so many players off the bench.”
Volk said despite the high expectations, he’s hoping the Saints just “go out and do our best every game.”
Oeltjenbruns, too, says the team’s chemistry, with the seniors having played together for so long, will be a key this season.
“I’m excited, especially going into a new class,” he said. But Oeltjenbruns senses how quickly the years have gone by. “It just feels like we were going into the Community Center and playing there.”
While eyeing new competition and possibly more highlights this season, Oeltjenbruns says one of his court highlights remains “our state win in seventh grade.”
“It’s a weird thing it’s our last year,” he added. “I’m looking forward to it.”
Grant says “it’s an honor” being chosen as the junior captain.
“It just shows hard work brings product,” he said. “Being a junior captain means a lot. It takes a lot of hard work to be who you are.”
The junior guard says the Saints “expect to be a lot quicker” this season, and he looks forward to a tougher schedule and “speed of the game.”
For Olson, who entered the season just 112 points off the St. Peter High School career point total, it’s been a fun ride. Joey Bartlett, a 2012 SPHS graduate, for the time being holds the school record with 1,285 points. Olson is a third-year captain who led the Saints with a 17.3 scoring average per game and 12.2 rebounds. He recently signed a collegiate tender to continue his playing career at Bemidji State University.
And he’s also hoping for more team success this season. But either way, this group will be enjoying themselves.
“The fun thing about this team team is we’re all friends,” Olson said.