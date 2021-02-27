Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED OVERNIGHT... .A quick moving but complex winter system will impact the area beginning this evening through Sunday morning. A band of snow will set up from southwestern Minnesota up through northwest Wisconsin as a surface low deepens across Iowa. Snowfall totals generally look to be in the 2 to 4 inch range with amounts quickly tapering off on either side of the band. A narrow corridor of of 5 to 7 inches with isolated higher amounts appears most likely from near Sioux Falls to Mankato. South central Minnesota may see more of a wintry mix at times, but little to no ice accumulation is expected. Precipitation will come to an end Sunday morning. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches possible. Locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&