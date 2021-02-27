Running into the undefeated top ranked Class AA boys basketball team in the state for the second time this season, St. Peter made it closer, but the Waseca Bluejays still prevailed 74-51 on Friday at St. Peter.
Waseca (11-0, 7-0 Big South Conference) had beaten the Saints 80-39 on Jan. 22.
"Playing Waseca is never easy as you know how talented they are," St. Peter coach Sean Keating said. "We knew it would be the last time we would playing their trio of talented seniors (6-foot-9 center Andrew Morgan, 6-5 forward Kyreese Willingham and 6-foot point guard Ryan Dufault) and wanted to play with toughness and effort.
"I was super proud of how hard we played. All of our guys elevated their energy, but Josh Robb and Marwan Abdi were exceptional. Abdi took four charges which is unheard of! Vinny Guappone had one. We took five charges! That's a school record. Robb chased down seven rebounds and played with great fire. Overall I thought our defensive intensity was tremendous, and we hope to carry that over to a big section game (at 7:15 p.m.) Monday at home versus Hutchinson (5-8).
"We had some chances to make it a single-digit game at halftime and just missed too many close in shots."
The Saints (6-6, 4-4 Big South Conference) were in the game in the first half, taking a 12-6 lead with 12 minutes remaining on a 6-0 run that included baskets by Ethan Grant, who led the Saints with 16 points and five assists, and Guappone and a pair of free throws by Robb.
But the Bluejays came back to tie it 12-12 on a basket by Dufault, who finished with 17 points and 11 assists. Bennett Olson scored on a pass from Robb to give the Saints a 14-12 lead. But Willingham, who had a game-high 21 points, plus seven assists, scored to tied it again at 14-14. The Bluejays took a 16-14 lead at 8 minutes left in the half that they never lost. Waseca led 32-21 at halftime.
"We are on the home stretch of the season having played 12 games with six to go," Keating said. "I know our players are excited to see if they can keep improving and play our best basketball come playoff time as every coach dreams of."