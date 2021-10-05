Tuesday night, the St. Peter swim and dive team hosted the Mankato West Scarlets for a dual in the pool. Despite several strong performances from the Saints, it was the Scarlets who pulled away for a 97.5-80.5 win.
The night began with the 200 yard medley relay which saw the team of Jaiden Landsom, Maya Pettis, Hannah Denzer and Morgan Petersen earned a pair of points by finishing third with a time of 2:09.25.
In the 200 yard freestyle race, Olivia Denzer battled down the final length of the pool and was able to slightly edge out an opponent to finish second with a time of 2:10.52, just eight hundredth of a second ahead of third. Anna Boomgaarden (2:19.69) finished fourth in the race to earn two more team points.
Jaiden Landsom (2:39.78) and Salena Smit (2:45.70) finished third and fifth respectively in the 200 yard individual medley.
The Scarlets took the top three spots in the 50 yard freestyle while Ellie Johnson (28.88) finished fourth and Morgan Petersen (28.96) and Maya Pettis tied for fifth.
Laura Klatt took the first place spot in the 1 meter div with a score of 199.95 and Anna Klatt (189.15) finished tied for third.
In the 100 yard butterfuly, Hannah Denzer (1:07.35) finished second and Paige Wachal (1:18.01) finished fifth.
Trista Landsom (1:03.02) and Morgan Petersen (1:03.84) finished fourth and fifth respectively in the 100 yard freestyle race.
In the 500 yard freestyle event, Olivia Denzer finished second with a time of 5:55.24 while Anna Boomgaarden (6:23.12) finished fifth.
The 200 yard freestyle relay race saw St. Peter pick up second, third and fourth place finishes with the teams of Addison Landsom, Jaiden Landsom, Olivia Denzer and Trista Landsom (1:52.84) earning four points and the Isabel Avant, Laurden Odland, Anna Boomgaarden and Paige Wachal (2:00.73) earning two.
Hannah Denzer (1:05.85), Ellie Johnson (1;12.72) and Eve Zimmerman (1:15.00) earned first second and third in the 100 yard backstroke after Mankato West scratched its competitors for the remainder of the meet.
In the 100 yard breaststroke, Jaiden Landsom recorded a time of 1:21.36 while Addison Landsom (1:26.45) and Lauren Odland (1:26.56) rounded out the race.
The final race of the night, the 400 yard freestyle relay, Olivia Denzer, Salena Smit, Ellie Johnson and Hannah Denzer recorded a time of 4:08.73 while the team of Maya Pettis, Morgan Petersen, Eve Zimmerman and Trista Landsom finished with a time of 4:17.55.
The Saints will return to the pool Friday, Oct. 15 when they travel to Austin for the team sectional meet at Ellis Middle School which will carry into Saturday.