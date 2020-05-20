Charlie Potts’ running has been good for him and for the class of 2020 at his alma mater St. Peter High School.
Now he’s going the extra mile, actually 31 miles or 50K, as a way to raise scholarships for seniors. Potts is going to run entirely around the high school and Community Spirit Park, starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, May 23.
The assistant vice president for student life at Gustavus Adolphus College started the #RunStPeter project a few weeks into the pandemic to try to run every street in St. Peter while also going around to visit people he missed seeing.
“I would visit a friend or colleague, take a selfie from a safe social distance, and post it on social media,” Potts said. “I decided to use it as a way to spread some positivity during a tough time and to give some shout-outs to people who mean a lot to me and who are doing good work during a strange time in our lives. And maybe to encourage or inspire others to be more active, because being active is such an important way to deal with the stress of the pandemic.”
“This pandemic has had such a dramatic effect on students. It’s taken away routine, social connections, and stability for so many kids. I work with college students everyday, and so I worry a lot about the effect all of this will have on students going off to college, so I figured I’d try to help our graduating seniors at SPHS. Interested seniors are applying for the scholarships by telling me about how these are using fitness and personal wellness to manage their wellbeing during COVID-19.”
Potts started with a goal of $500, and he told Superintendent Jeff Olson that he hoped he could surpass that if he worked hard enough. And he’s over $1,700 as of Wednesday morning from 50 donors at www.gofundme.com/f/runstpeter-scholarship. Every dollar will go toward these scholarships, and SPHS staff will help him select recipients soon.
Potts and his wife, Angie, have run lots of half marathons, and they have done five marathons, most recently the Portland Marathon in October 2019.
“I’ve never gone farther than that, so this will be a challenge for me!” Potts said. “I just decided to do this like three to four weeks ago and am in decent shape, but it will absolutely be a tremendous challenge for me.”
Potts and his wife are both on a running streak. He’s at a little over 1,600 consecutive days of running, and Angie started about a month after he did.
“We both run about 40 miles per week on average right now,” Potts said. “She’s definitely the better runner! I’ve been running since shortly after college. My sisters are runners and I just decided to try it.”
Potts, 41, is a 1997 SPHS graduate and 2001 Gustavus graduate.
He hasn’t suffered any major injuries, but he said, “I have aches and pains like most runners do, and I seem to have more and more the older I get.”
Potts played team sports in high school (football, basketball, and tennis) but didn’t get into running until the end of college.
“And I really love running by myself — the solitude, the time to think and process my day is so beneficial to me,” Potts said. “I have tremendously average ability. I’m not fast and I’m never going to win races, but hard work and persistence can help overcome a lack of natural ability.”
Potts thinks the 50K will be solo, but he may run into some friends and family along the way.
“I’m running overnight starting at 12:01 a.m.on Saturday morning just to add to the challenge,” Potts said. “A couple friends have offered to pace me for a few miles here and there, and my boys, Ethan and Owen (age 11) are pretty pumped to get up in the middle of the night to come out and see me. But I think they are more excited to be up at 2 a.m. than they are to see me run again!
“I anticipate most people are getting their sleep and won’t be out there, but I will certainly stop and chat with anyone who visits!”
He will take some brief breaks along the way.
“I’ll set up a small aid station table and chair for myself and will do a combo of running and walking with occasional stops to rest,” Potts said. “Hoping it takes around 6 hours, so at least I’ll see a pretty sunrise at the end!”
Pott’s main goal is to inspire others.
“I hope people can see someone like me using persistence and hard work to conquer a challenge,” he said. “I hope it can serve as a positive example, particularly for SPHS graduating seniors, of the value of resilience and perseverance. Even when you’re not the best at something, you ultimately have the ability to control how far you can go.”