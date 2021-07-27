Pickleball's growth in St. Peter, and the country as a whole, has brought the conversation of the sport into the sphere of local government, as dedicated players seek for places to play effectively and safely.
At the July 19 St. Peter City Council work session, Director of Recreation and Leisure Services Joey Schugel discussed with the council a proposal to convert two of the four existing tennis courts at Veterans Park into a total of six pickleball courts. Planning for this conversion has been underway for some time, with the St. Peter Pickleball Association laying a groundwork of financing, as the group seeks assistance to fulfill the goal of raising the remaining capital required.
"What we aim to do at the end of the day is to meet as many needs of our citizens as possible." said Schugel. "With this proposal, we are capable of meeting the needs of the growing pickleball association, while doing our best not to displace a significant amount of tennis players."
The proposal to convert the two tennis courts became the frontrunner, as additional options, such as building a new site from scratch, showed initial cost projections to be as much as four times as expensive as the conversion.
The budget for the project was announced as $40,000, with the funds going to sandblasting the existing courts, repainting the surfaces with the markings of the six courts, proper netting as the pickleball nets are shorter than tennis nets, and putting in proper backdrops to keep balls from going far out of play.
"It's not unusual for us to have 12-16 people waiting to get into a game at a time." said St. Peter Pickleball Association Vice President Dave Skramstad. "By having the proper nets and backdrops, not to mention extra courts, we will be able to get more people involved at a time."
The St. Peter Pickleball Association has already raised over $7,000 with the hope to raise up to $12,000 of the total budget. The remaining funds, via this proposal, would come from city funding.
One concern brought up from the council was with the city providing funding for this project, what would happen to the courts in the long-term, if, for whatever reason, the St. Peter Pickleball Association were to dissolve. In that instance, the city would retain rights to the courts, having helped to fund the project, and would assume maintenance of the courts.
The next step in this project, if the council was to approve the proposal, would be for the city and the association to sign a formal shared funding agreement, which is a process that has been done successfully in the past with other local sporting associations.
"We want everyone to feel welcome and have the best possible playing area," said Pickleball Association President Terry Menk. "This is a sport for everyone, and we hope to continue to see the sport grow here in St. Peter."