The 2021 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championship bracket was released Monday and Gustavus is slated to travel to the University of Chicago where it will face Denison University (Ohio) in the second round on Saturday, May 15. The winner will face either Illinois Tech, St. Scholastica, or Case Western Reserve on Sunday, May 16 with a spot in the national quarterfinals on the line.
The Gusties (16-2) earned an automatic qualifier to the national tournament by winning the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference playoff 5-1 over Carleton on Saturday, while Denison (10-2) earned a bid by winning the North Coast Athletic Conference championship 5-0 over DePauw on Friday.