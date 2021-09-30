An aggressive St. Peter girls soccer team kept the pressure on the Mankato Loyola Crusaders all night en route to a 4-0 home victory Thursday night.
"Tonight was a fun game! We got to honor our seniors and we played for them tonight," said Saints head coach Breanna Landsteiner. "We worked on shooting in practice and you could tell it paid off. We had lots of shots and lots of opportunities."
St. Peter outshot Loyola 20-6 in the match as Adrianna Bixby continued her hot offensive streak with a pair of unassisted goals as well as an assist on an Addie Letts goal.
Landsteiner noted, "Adrianna played well tonight and dominated the middle."
Grace Dlouhy was aggressive as well and also earned an unassisted goal to round out the scoring.
"A lot of players got playing time tonight," said Landsteiner. "Katie Gurrola got to see some action on the field as Kylee Wendroth got some minutes in net."
The team voted player of the game was Rachel Salfer.
"She really has stepped up her game," noted Landsteiner. "She communicates with her teammates and makes runs off of the ball to create space and opportunities."
St. Peter returns to the pitch Saturday, Oct. 2 when the Saints host Marshall with kickoff scheduled for 10 a.m.