In sports, as well as life, sometimes a split-second is all that it takes to change a person's path. Such was the case for St. Peter senior Shea Hildebrandt, who was lined up in coverage on a key third down as the Saints football team looked to stall Jordan in the Section 2AAAA playoffs.
The ball was snapped and moments later, Hildebrandt found himself in the air with the Hubmen wideout swatting the pass aside to force a fourth down, causing a moment of elation, before tragedy befell the senior.
"It's pretty clear in my mind still, it was third down an I was breaking up a pass, a kid jumped in front of me and I slammed my arm into his so he couldn't catch the ball, but as we came down, my leg was between both of us and I felt it shift and snap and an immediate pain," Hildebrandt recounted.
As the play was blown dead it became clear that Hildebrandt wasn't going to be just walking this one off as he remained on the ground, writhing in pain.
"At first, when I was lying there, I couldn't believe this was actually happening right now," said Hildebrandt. "I'd felt the pop in my leg like you hear about and I'd never felt that before, so I immediately freaked out."
First out to the field to attend to Hildebrandt was St. Peter Athletic Trainer Leah Rutz along with his coaches and teammates. After a few agonizing moments on the field, Hildebrandt was relocated to the trainers table where his parents, Kurt and Teresa came to support him as well.
"Laying on the athletic trainers table while she [Leah] was holding my leg in place to make it hurt less, I thought to myself, 'wow, football is kind of over right now,'" Shea said. "I had a good inkling something was broken."
As he lay on the table awaiting transport to a nearby hospital, Hildebrandt was still thinking of his teammates on the field.
"I remember the fourth down stop and my dad saying we got the ball back. As I was laying there, the crowd started going crazy and I asked Leah what happened and she said we scored and had gone up 10-7," he recounted. "The last thing I remember before leaving was just Vinny scoring that touchdown."
Moments later, Hildebrandt was driven to the hospital where the grim reality of his diagnosis crystalized. A broken fibula low enough on the leg that it tore the interior ligaments and muscles in his ankle, which meant a painful recovery process that would likely take three full months to see through, if everything went well. The surgery, eight screws, a metal plate and a device called a tightrope, which served the purpose of holding the separated bone pieces in place while they healed.
In the next round of the playoffs, the Saints ran into a buzzsaw of a Hutchinson team that brought the football season to a close, meaning preparations for basketball were now fully underway. With a return to the court a distant hope, Shea found himself embracing a new role as a senior leader on the team.
"Coach Keating told me, 'you're a coach now,' so I took that role and every chance I got on the sideline, I'd talk to the younger players, or even my fellow seniors and give them advice or counters to what we were seeing and just cheering and encouraging as much as I can," Hildebrandt said.
With the new role on the team, Hildebrandt also came to understand a new perspective surrounding his time in high school athletics.
"It made me realize my time was so short in basketball and maybe I took it for granted in previous years," he said. "After sitting and watching so many games, I really just wanted to be there and that as soon as I got back I, wanted to cherish every moment I have."
But before he would see the floor again, he had to stick to the recovery guidelines and rely on the people around him to have any hope of seeing game action.
"I can't thank enough my parents, basically, after my surgery they were my legs for me," Hildebrandt said. "They waited on me, they got me food and they helped me dress and shower which was really hard, especially with a cast," Shea recounted. "Also, Leah's rehab program was really good and according to my surgeon, she did a really great job that put me ahead of schedule. I'd also thank my surgeon, Dr. Scott Allen (Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic, Mankato), because he was always encouraging and being positive about the progress of my recovery and at the end mentioned it was the fastest he'd seen an injury like this heal."
Hildebrandt also recalled the support from his peers in school.
"It was really crazy to see how many people really cared and supported me through this," he said. "A lot of people I didn't expect from my grade would check up on me and see how I was doing and offer their support for anything I'd need. The girls basketball players were all so excited just to even see me walk for the first time as I was with Leah and they started chanting. It was pretty embarrassing but I was really happy in the moment."
After three months of grueling work and rehab though, the dream became a reality Jan. 21, when Hildebrandt checked in a game for the first time at Alexandria.
"Alexandria was cool because it was mostly just parents there, and knowing my dad and mom were there to see me play for the first time since last year made me instantly happy," he said.
Shea wasn't the only happy person though, as Kurt recalled being brought to tears with Teresa as they saw Shea head to the scorers table.
Three days later, the Saints hosted Blue Earth and Shea got the opportunity to play for the first time in front of the home crowd since his recovery.
"Playing at home against Blue Earth was crazy because the students were chanting my name, which just made me so happy, and I didn't care how many minutes I got," Hildebrandt said. "I was just so grateful to be able to play again."
Despite being happy just to be back on the floor, though, 10 minutes into the second half, Hildebrandt took a dribble down the right side of the lane and with a man in his face, put up a floater that went in and sent the gym into a frenzy.
While the hardest part of the experience is now behind him, Shea's biggest piece of advice for people going through severe injuries is ever prescient.
"Having a timeline can be oppressive, but it's almost certain that it's true," Hildebrandt said. "You honestly have to stay the course and not lose hope, and if you do it right you will be 100% better off in the long run."