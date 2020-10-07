St. Peter closed out the regular season Sept. 29 with a 6-1 home win against Redwood Valley, and Thursday with a 4-3 rematch win at Fairmont.
Coach Aaron Rothenberger said of the RV team match: “I’m pleased with singles and doubles. There were times when we were flat, inconsistent, which had some to do with four days off due to the weekend and rain. We’ll get that corrected, get back at it tomorrow, work on some fundamentals, and get ready for Fairmont, again.”
No. 3 doubles team, Molly Voeltz and Macy Weller, thought they worked together well with Voeltz “setting up (Weller) for some good shots, volleys,” but both said they could continue to work on sustaining focus, even when leading.
On Thursday against Fairmont, it was Voeltz’s and Weller’s focus and skills that helped them win a third set tie-breaker and helped the Saints pull off another 4-3 win against the Cardinals. Of the final No. 3 doubles match, Rothenberger said, “I knew it would be tight. It’s too deceiving when you blow a team away 6-0 in the second set, who beat you in the first set. We were playing the best we could play. They were playing the worst they could play in that set. I knew it would be a battle to try to win. I was proud of Macy and Molly. There were some points they shied away from, worried about making mistakes. Then they came out with no fear and did that during crucial times: in the tie-breaker and when their backs were against the wall and they were down 4-5 in third set.”
That tenacity is what Rothenberger hopes from the team as they move to sectionals. “That’s the type of demeanor and approach we need in our entire team. I’ve seen that this year. There’s a reason we’re 9-2. We’ve only lost to one team (Blue Earth), and that was one heck of a team, multi-state qualifier and we battled them. Going into playoffs, we have to do the same thing.”
Saints 6, Redwood Valley 1
Singles
1. Amelia Hildebrandt (10), SP, def. Payden Beran (12) 6-0. 6-1
2. Annika Southworth (8), SP, def. Isabel Hillestad (12) 6-3. 6-0
3. Kate Foy (11), RV, def. Rhyan Holmgren (9) 4-6, 6-4, 14-12
4. Maddie Kamm (9), SP, def. Talia McCorquodale (12) 6-2, 4-6, 10-7
Doubles
1. Lizzy Orth (12)-Emily Salfer (12), SP def. Lexy Nelson (12)-Pari Bailey (12) 6-1. 6-0
2. Josie Wiebusch (11)-Jayna Matejcek (12), SP, def. Avery Wilson and Anneliese Hammer 6-0, 6-1
3. Voeltz (11)-Weller (10), SP, def. Mila Jenniges (9)-Brooke Zollner 6-1. 6-3
Top JV
Raina Roemhildt (10)-Allie Pettis (12), SP def. RV 6-1, 6-1
JV Singles
Kali Erickson (9) won 4-1, 4-1
Zetta Haugen (9) won 4-3, 4-0
JV Doubles
Alex Matarrese (9)- Callie Voeltz (9) won 4-1, 1-4, 10-6
Desi Willaert (10)- Heidi Weber (10) won 4-3, 4-2
Madi Akeman (10)- Sophia Doherty (11) won 4-0. 2-4. 10-7
Sophie Matarrese (10)-Erika Volk (11) 4-1. 4-0
Saints 4, Fairmont 3
Singles
1. Clare Nemmers (11), F, def. Hildebrandt 6-4, 6-0
2 Briana Joseph (11), F, def. Southworth 6-2, 4-6, 6-2
3. Meggy Totzke (11), F, def. Holmgren 6-3. 6-0
4. Kamm, SP, def. Abi Peyman (9) 7-6 (5), 6-4
Doubles
No. 1 Orth-Salfer, SP, def. Lauren Davis (11)-Anika Haugen (10) 6-0, 6-2
No. 2 Wiebusch-Matejcek, SP, def. Emily Hagen (12)-Ellie Hemes (11) 7-6 (4), 6-3
No. 3 Voeltz-Weller, SP, def. Libby Totzke (11)-Hope Klanderud (9) 4-6. 6-0. 7-6 (5)
Top JV Doubles
Roemhildt -Pettis won 6-1, 6-3
JV Doubles
Haugen-Erickson won 4-1, 4-2
Willaert -Weber lost 4-0, 3-4, 8-6
Akeman -Doherty lost 4-4, 3-4, 2-4
Matarrese -Voeltz won 4-0, 2-4, 7-5
Matarrese -Volk won 4-0, 4-2