The St. Peter Bullheads over-50 baseball team finished the season on Sunday, Oct. 6 beating Savage 13-3 in the tier 4 semifinals bracket at the state tournament in Prior Lake.
Unfortunately, due to wet fields the championship game versus Webster will not get played this year, although the teams hope to start off 2020 with a "championship' game."
Craig Schmitz went the distance on the mound for St. Peter, giving up three unearned runs in the second inning, and only two hits.
The No. 1 seeded Bullheads meanwhile racked up 14 hits including a bases clearing double to the left field corner by Jeff Baron.
The Bullheads, led by first year managers Dave Haugh and Brian Sieve, end their season 11-6.