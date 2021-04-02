Coaches
Head Coach: Pat Klubben (13th season)
Jr. High/Assistant Coach: Nancy Hanson (4th season)
Key Players
Six returning letter winners returning from two years ago. Two of those (Mia Hansen and Emily Salfer) were section qualifiers the last time they played.
Senior, Mia Hansen- 2019 accomplishments include: Section qualifier, BSC All-Conference and 3 time varsity letter winner shot a season low score of 94 at the 2019 NRHEG Invitational in Waseca and looks to compete for that top spot on the team. Hansen finished her previous season with a 9-hole average of 50.4.
Senior, Emily Salfer- 2019 accomplishments include: Section qualifier and three-time varsity letter winner will also look to compete for that top spot. Coming off her previous season best score of 100 at the Mankato Invitational at North Links last year. She brings back a 9-hole average of 51.4.
Senior, Maddie Doose- 2019 accomplishments include: first varsity letter last year. She had an 18-hole best of 92 at Jordan. She finished the year with a 9-hole average of 51.5, which was almost 9 strokes better than the previous year.
Sophomore, Adrianna Bixby- 2019 accomplishments include: her first varsity letter. She had an 18-hole best of 107 at the Section Tournament. She finished with a 9-hole average of 54.9.
Senior, Anna LoFaro- 2019 accomplishments include: first varsity letter. She finished with a 9-hole average of 59.7 and her best 9-hole score was a 54.
Junior, Kate Salzwedel- 2019 accomplishments include: first varsity letter. She finished last year with a 9-hole average of 62.5 and had a season best 9-hole score of 55.
As these girls look to claim the 6 varsity spots on the roster, the following girls come into the season with a lot of playing experience.
Keep your Eye On
Sophomores Audra Bixby and Piper Ruble are among the top scorers from the JV last year and have a chance to challenge for a varsity spot in the 2021 season.
Other new or returning players include:
Junior, Brianna Baker
Sophomores, Jesse Fast, Natalie Petersen, Lauryn Oberlander
8th Grade, Karli Miller, Regan Lyle, Sophia Ruffing
7th Grade, Julie Weber, Vivian Christensen
Moved On
Heidi Mayo and Rae Smit
"These girls did an incredible job representing our golf program only to have their senior season wiped out due to the pandemic," Klubben said. "They did an amazing job leading our program, and we will never know what could have been in 2020. I wish these girls the best of luck in their future endeavors."
2021 Season Outlook
"After improving our dual record to a 4-2 two years ago, the Saints will look to better that record as we move into the 2021 season," Klubben said,
"Once again our season goals are to score in the 190s in 9 hole meets and 390’s or lower in 18-hole meets. That means we need our top 4 golfers to be at or below 100 in 18 hole meets. I feel very optimistic that these girls are more than capable of doing this.
"We have a lot of quality players returning this year, which means that both the varsity and Jr. Varsity teams should be very competitive. There will be competition from day one for Varsity and JV positions which will only make us better. It will be a luxury again this year to be able to fill vacant spots in the lineup with experienced players rather than pulling up Jr. High players that are maybe not ready yet. We currently have five Jr. High golfers signed up, that is promising as we only had one sign up last year, some of that had to do with the pandemic and the fact that we were not going to have a season, so we are looking forward to being able to compete as a time in Jr. High meets this year.
Conference dual record from Spring 2019: 3-2
"Two years ago, we won our close conference dual matches to improve our conference record from the year before," Klubben said. "The East Division looks to be very tight again this year with Fairmont coming back as the team to beat in the East and once again Marshall looks to be the team to beat overall. The BSC will look a little different again this year on the girls side as St. James will not have a girls program again and JCC will play on the East side to help balance each division."
Section:
"In 2019, we finished in 5th place after the first day of Section and did not qualify as a team for the Section Finals," Klubben said. "Only two individuals advanced (Mia & Emily). We definitely need to play well enough in the first round of section to move on as a team to the Section Finals. We would certainly be a long shot to win our section tournament, but I certainly feel that we can improve on our 5th place finish from last year. Jordan still has to be considered the favorite coming out of our section as they have been dominant over the past several years."
Coach's Comments
“Even though we missed a season due to the pandemic, we still have a lot of experience returning which will give us a solid lineup for the top 6 and still have good depth behind that. Depth could be more important this year than ever before. These girls are also incredible student athletes. They earned the Girls Section 2AA Team Academic All-State Award in 2019, it is always a pleasure to coach student athletes that take pride in what they are doing in the classroom as well as on the course. ” — Pat Klubben, head coach
By The Numbers
6 – Returning varsity letter winners
4 – "One of our goals will be to finish in the top 4 teams in all tournaments this year.," Klubben said. "Last year we finished in 5th place after the first round of Sections and did not advance as a team as only the top 4 teams advance."