Thursday night, the St. Peter girls basketball team made the trip to take on the Simley Trojans, and thanks to a strong start on defense and a pair of big scoring performances, the Saints cruised to 64-35 win to improve to 4-0 on the season.
"I was really happy with how the girls were anticipating passes on the defensive end and able to get some steals," said St. Peter head coach Bob Southworth. "Those steals create easier scoring opportunities which is why we shot a high percentage from the field."
The Saints were able to shoot 57.5% from the field including 10-16 from three-point range.
Annika Southworth led all players with 23 points, making nine of her 10 shots and Rhyan Holmgren added 16 points of her own to go along with three steals and three boards.
Josie Wiebusch made four of five shots for nine points and recorded four steals in the win.