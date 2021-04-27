Playing in steady rain and 50 degrees, Fairmont held off a late comeback by St. Peter to defeat the Saints 7-5 on Tuesday at Veterans Field.
The win avenges a season-opening 8-1 St. Peter win over the Cardinals.
The Saints jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Theo Geidd led off with a single to left and kept on going to second when the left fielder bobbled the ball. Josh Robb walked, Geidd moved to third on a ground out by Jake Rimstad, and he scored on a sacrifice fly by Jake Moelter.
Fairmont scored three runs on two hits and two errors in second to take 3-1 lead.
The Cardinals scored single scores run in both the fourth and fifth innings to up their lead to 5-1.
The Saints cut Fairmont's lead to 5-4 with three runs on four hits and two errors in fifth. Brogan Hanson and Shea Hildebrandt led off with back-to-back bunt singles, Hanson advanced to third on an error and scored on a ground out by Geidd. Josh Robb hit a single down the first-base line to drive in Hildebrandt. Rimstad reached on an infield hit that drove in Robb.
The Cardinals answered with two runs on two hits in the sixth to up their lead to 7-4
St. Peter finished off the scoring with a run in the seventh. Geidd led off with a single to left. Rimstad did the same to put runners on first and second. Moelter grounded into a force out at second, and Geidd scored on a baulk.
The Saints collected nine hits, led by Geidd and Rimstad who both went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Geidd scored twice.
Four others had a hit each: Robb went 1-for-3 with a walk, RBI and run. Volk batted 1-for-4. Hildebrandt and Vinny Guappone finished 1-for-3. Hanson went 1-for-2 with a walk.
Ashton Volk started at pitcher for St. Peter and lasted four innings. He allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits, three walks, one hit by pitch and one strikeout.
Bennett Olson pitched the last three innings. allowing three earned runs on three hits, one walk, one hit by pitch and no strikeouts.
The Saints evened their overall record to 4-4 and Big South Conference record to 3-2, while Fairmont improved to 3-4, 3-3.