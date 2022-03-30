Friday evening, the St. Peter boys and girls track program opened the 2022 season hosting a meet on the campus of Minnesota State University in Myers Field House. Despite being the first open competition of the season, several Saints brought home top marks.
For the girls team, the top performance came with a record attached as Keira Friedrich took second-place in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:31.78 to break the St. Peter school record. Josie Wiebusch finished fourth with a time of 10.50 seconds in the 60-meter high hurdles while Lilly Ruffin claimed a fourth-place finish finish in the 60 meter dash with a time of 8.94.
In the 60 meter intermediate hurdles, Eve Zimmerman claimed third with a time of 11.04 while Grace Dloughy earned a fourth-place finish in the 200 meter dash with a time of 30.82.
Katie Gurrola earned a fourth-place finish in the shot put with a top mark of 29 feet, 10 inches, with the medley relay team earning the top spot and the 3,200 relay team finishing second.
The St. Peter boys had many individual winners beginning with Kole Guth who finished first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.62. Brooks Reicks finished first in the 60 meter dash with a time of 6.92 and also finished first in the long jump with a top mark of 19'6".
Alex Bosacker took first place in the 60 meter high hurdles with a time of 8.65 while Corbin Herron finished first in the 60 meter intermediate hurdles with a time of 9.06.
Guth Earned his second victory of the night in the pole vault with a top clear of 10'10".
St. Peter returns to action Tuesday, April 5 when the teams travel to Fairmont to compete in a quadrangular with events scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.