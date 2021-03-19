No. 2 seeded Waconia (16-1) lived up to its ranking by defeating No. 7 seeded St. Peter (8-7) in the first round of the eight-team Section 2AAA girls basketball playoffs 70-38 on Thursday.
"Waconia is a very good team that has a lot of weapons," St. Peter head coach Bob Southworth said. "Their athleticism gave us troubles and made it hard for us to get quality shots in the half-court offense."
The Saints made 32 percent from the field, including 11 percent from 3-point range, while the Wildcats hit 51 percent on field goals including 40 percent from 3-point land.
Wasonia also held a 17-11 advantage in steals and a 5-1 edge in blocked shots. The Wildcats outscored the Saints 42-22 in the paint and outrebounded St. Peter 37-24.
Junior point guard Josie Wiebusch led the Saints with 10 points and two assists.
Freshman wing Rhyan Holmgren chipped in nine points.
Senior post Morgan Kelly scored six points and grabbed team highs five rebounds, three steals and one block.
Senior guard Maddie More, junior guard Grace Remmert and junior post Lilly Ruffin had four points each. Senior guard Katie Petersen scored one point.
Three Waconia player scored in double digits: Ava Stier 17, Melissa Honnold 14 and Audrey Swanson 10.
"This was a unique season to say the least," Southworth said. "I am proud of how the girls handled it and especially happy for the seniors that we got a season when we were unsure at the beginning of the year."
The Saints lose four senior to graduation: Morgan Kelly, Maddie More, Abby Haggenmiller and Katie Petersen.
In other quarterfinal games Thursday, No. 1 seeded Marshall (17-0) defeated No. 8 seeded New Ulm (3-13) 70-27, No. 4 Mankato East (14-4) defeated No. 5 Hutchinson (13-5) 68-63, and No. 3 Mankato West (14-3) defeated No. 6 Worthington (13-5) 69-49.
The section semifinals are at 5 p.m. March 23 at the high seeds. The finals will be at 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. March 26 at the high seed.