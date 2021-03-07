No. 3 seeded St. Peter (22-9) will host No. 6 Mankato East (16-13) in the first round of the eight-team Section 2AA wrestling tournament at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 10.
In another quarterfinal match at 6 p.m. Wednesday at St. Peter, No. 2 Scott West (19-4) will meet No. 7 Waseca (11-15).
The winners will wrestle in the semifinals at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The finals will be at noon Saturday at St. Peter.
The other preliminary rounds will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hutchinson. No. 1 seeded Watertown Mayer/Mayer Lutheran (22-5) will meet No. 8 Mankato West (7-20) and No. 5 Hutchinson/Buffalo Lake-Stewart (14-11) will host No. 4 Tri-City United (17-8). The semifinals will follow at 7:15 p.m.