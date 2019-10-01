The St. Peter girls tennis team proved in a rebuilding season it can outplay several teams, and come extremely close to winning against a few teams, too.
Head Coach Aaron Rothenberger reflected, “We are ahead of my expectations and where we need to be in a rebuilding year. We hope to be able to win one section match in team and individual.”
Two of their eight season losses were tight matches against conference teams Waseca and Fairmont 4-3. They also lost to Fairmont in the Sept. 14 Mankato Quad tournament, and lost 5-2 against Mankato West in that same tournament with three of the matches lost in tie-breaker sets.
Twice the Saints lost to Blue Earth in the Mankato Quad tournament and during regular season play. The Buccaneers won the East Division, Big South Championship, and are state-ranked. The Saints also were defeated in regular season play by Le Sueur-Henderson and Mankato East.
The Saints girls tennis Big South Conference record was 3-2: losing to Waseca, Blue Earth, Fairmont, with close 4-3 matches against Waseca and Fairmont.
In addition to a rebuilding year and playing a few more AA schools in regular season, during the Mankato Quad tournament and regular season matches against Blue Earth and Fairmont, Sept. 17 and Sept. 19, the team had some top players struggle through injuries and/or illnesses, or sit out because of injury: Lizzy Orth (No. 1) doubles.
The team began recovering and ended in strong final matches last week against Worthington (7-0), River Valley (make-up match) (7-0), and a close win against Faribault (4-3).
Rothenberger said that the rained-out Litchfield tournament, Sept. 21, which was to occur the Saturday after the Saints played Fairmont, gave the team some needed time to heal and helped with last week’s winning performances.
With Worthington, Rothenberger noted the team still was “without Lizzy, and, to me, she’s the best doubles player in the conference. Having somebody out of that line-up does impact our players, but with Fairmont we lost 3-4 and we won all doubles. When you lose your top doubles player and everybody else steps up and plays well, you can’t but be proud of that. Today, against Worthington, the doubles played really solid again — to see another level of confidence, it’s only going to get better when Lizzy gets back into the line-up and we plug Emily with her, again. We’ll have a solid 1, 2, 3 line-up.”
Josie Wiebusch and Jayna Matejcek, who also play together during Saints basketball season, recently were placed together for No. 2 and 3 doubles. Each player is fairly new to tennis, with Wiebusch, a sophomore, starting last year, and Matejcek, a junior, starting this year, but Matejcek believes their time as basketball teammates helps them communicate, connect easily. “We know each other, and we know how to bring one another up when we’re down.” Wiebusch agrees and also feels their strengths and weaknesses effectively work together: “I am a little better at the net and forehand and she (Matejek) is better at forehand, so we balance out each other.”
For singles, Rothenberger felt they played consistently.
“I was very proud of Annika (Southworth) for starting to hit some offensive shots. The girl grinded her a bit and Annika hit some corners in the singles court, which is something we have been working on all season. She was feeling more confident and getting her timing down. Those are big steps forward for next year, especially, when we get all these girls back, to figure out things now when we’re rebuilding versus next year when we should be more competitive.”
River Valley, a make-up match, Sept. 24 was the Saints last conference match.
Faribault was a new addition to the season play, Rothenberger explained. It’s “important for us to play those AA schools if we’re going to be at AA for the next couple of years and see where we are at.”
The Saints narrowly beat Faribault 4-3 with Amelia Hildebrandt No. 1 singles securing the final win for the Saints: 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Orth, who had been out of a few matches, was back with Emily Salfer at No. 1 doubles falling in a third tie-breaker set.
The junior varsity and junior high teams saw many successes throughout the season and at these last matches as they wrapped things up on Thursday against Faribault. Rothenberger noted the Saints' JV and JH team is one of the strongest he has seen in a few years and credits that to extra practices the girls put in during the off-season, new talent on the team, and Coaches Messerli and Mathiowetz.
Heading into 2AA Section Tuesday, Oct. 1, the fifth-seeded Saints play fourth-seeded Mankato East Cougars. Due to weather, match is 4 p.m. at the Swanson Center at Gustavus Adolphus College.
Rothenberger said, “We’re going to be limited on what we can do with our line-ups during sectionals to be able to win against some of the teams that are close to us (in terms of playing). We just hope that our singles players are consistent enough to win at least one of those spots, if not two, and we’re riding on our doubles because they have the most experience and are our strong suite. If they can sweep or win 2 out of 3 and we can get a couple of singles wins, that is going to help us go a little further than the expectations.”
South 2AA brackets:
Monday, Sept. 30
#9 New Ulm at #8 Worthington
Tuesday, Oct 1st
#9/#8 winner at #1 Hutchinson
#7 Marshall at #2 Jordan
#6 New Prague at #3 Mankato West
#5 St. Peter at #4 Mankato East
North 2AA brackets:
#8 Chanhassen at #1 Minnetonka
#7 Chaska at #2 Orono
#6 Mound Westonka at #3 Prior Lake
#5 Eden Prairie at #4 Shakopee
St. Peter 7, Worthington 0
Singles
No. 1 Hildebrandt, SP, def. Kessey Aljets 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Salfer, SP, def. Ivy Jenson 7-6 (3), 6-1
No. 3 Oyku Celik, SP, def. Marah Darling 6-0, 6-7 (4), 10-8
No. 4 Southworth, SP, def. Taya Oberloh 6-2, 6-1
Doubles
No. 1 Ella Boomgaarden-Milena Lund, SP, def. Maggie Putnam-Cynthia Souksavath 6-3, 6-1
No. 2 Wiebusch-Matejcek, SP, def. Kya Nickel-Jasmine Riley 6-3, 6-2
No. 3 Macy Weller-Molly Voeltz, SP, def. Cindy Hernandez-Neveah Schrieber 2-6, 6-4, 10-5
St. Peter 7, River Valley 0
Singles
No. 1: Hildebrandt,SP, def. Brooklyn Moldan 6-1, 6-1
No. 2: Salfer def. Kaydince Thomas 6-3, 6-2
No. 3 Celik,SP, def. Jasymyne Windschitl 6-0, 6-0
No. 4 Southworth,SP, def. Lexanna Lazatin 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
No. 1 Boomgaarden-Lund, SP, def. Deniz Demirturk-Meghan Stevens 6-1, 6-3
No. 2 Wiebusch-Matejcek, SP, def. Katherine Schroepfer-Presley Dockter 6-2, 6-0
No. 3 Weller-Voeltz, SP, def. Sydne Wahl-Erika Lanzano 6-3, 6-2
St. Peter 4, Faribault 3
Singles
No. 1 Hildebrandt,SP, def. Chau Truong 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
No. 2 Kylie Petricka,F, def. Celik 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (2)
No. 3 Rachel Bostwick,F, def. Weller 6-1, 6-3
No. 4 Southworth, SP, def. Stacie Petricka 6-2, 6-3
Doubles
No. 1 Abby Goodwin-Erica Johnsrud ,F, def. Orth-Salfer 4-6, 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 Boomgaarden-Lund, SP, def. Serena David-Hailey Reuvers 6-4, 7-5
No. 3 Wiebusch-Matejcek, SP, def. Kate Jasinski-Rylie Starkson 7-5, 6-3