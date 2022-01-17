Saturday morning, the St. Peter wrestling team took to the mats in St. James as the Saints prepared to battle with the schools of the Big South Conference. With five all-conference wrestlers and a quality top-to-bottom team performance, St. Peter earned its best finish in recent memory with 163.0 points to finish third in the tournament.
Three Saints finished as runners-up in the tournament, Brogan Hanson (160), Kole Guth (182) and Leighton Robb (195) with Nakiye Mercado (138) and Cole Filand (170 ) earning third, Charlie Born (113) placing fourth and Brock Guth (106), Evan Walter (132), Harold Born (145) and Connor Travaille (220) all finishing fifth.
Hanson began the tournament with a first round fall victory before taking on No. 9 ranked wrestler Carver Rohman of FMCW who he was also able to pin. In the championship match, Hanson faced off with No. 1 ranked wrester and defending state champion Payton Handeveidt of JCC.
Hanson battled Handeveidt to a draw through three periods, sending the match into overtime. With one overtime period not enough to settle the epic dual, the two battled into a second overtime period. Handeveidt managed to get an early lead in the round which resulted in Hanson attempting more aggressive moves to try to put the match in his favor, but Handeveidt was able to counter and ultimately hold on for the victory.
Guth's path to the finals saw him win via fall and major decision (12-2) before facing off with Caleb Vancura of JCC. Unfortunately for Kole, his run ended as he was pinned by Vancura at 3:25 of the match.
Leighton Robb made the finals with a pair of fall victories and was set to face off with William Freking of JCC. In the championship match, Freking was able to slightly edge out Robb for the 6-4 victory.
The Saints return to action Tuesday, Jan. 18 with a triangular against Mankato West and Marshall.
106 - Brock Guth (9-9) placed 5th and scored 9.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Brock Guth (St. Peter) 9-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Maddex Faber (Fairmont-Martin County West) 13-7 won by decision over Brock Guth (St. Peter) 9-9 (Dec 8-6)
Cons. Round 2 - Brock Guth (St. Peter) 9-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Brock Guth (St. Peter) 9-9 won in sudden victory - 1 over Kane Johnson (New Ulm Area) 0-2 (SV-1 6-4)
5th Place Match - Brock Guth (St. Peter) 9-9 won by fall over Timmy Nagel (Blue Earth Area) 6-15 (Fall 1:32)
113 - Charlie Born (11-11) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Charlie Born (St. Peter) 11-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Charlie Born (St. Peter) 11-11 won by decision over Dawson DeCamp (Marshall) 13-7 (Dec 4-2)
Semifinal - Nolan Ambrose (Jackson County Central) 25-0 won by fall over Charlie Born (St. Peter) 11-11 (Fall 3:04)
3rd Place Match - Brayden Burmeister (Pipestone Area) 16-4 won by fall over Charlie Born (St. Peter) 11-11 (Fall 5:22)
120 - Deontre Torres (7-7) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Brayden Chandler (Marshall) 12-9 won by fall over Deontre Torres (St. Peter) 7-7 (Fall 1:09)
Cons. Round 1 - Deontre Torres (St. Peter) 7-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Cooper Peterson (Blue Earth Area) 16-10 won by decision over Deontre Torres (St. Peter) 7-7 (Dec 3-1)
132 - Evan Walter (11-8) placed 5th and scored 12.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Evan Walter (St. Peter) 11-8 won by major decision over Noah Holmberg (Windom-Mountain Lake) 10-10 (MD 9-0)
Quarterfinal - Dylan Louwagie (Marshall) 22-1 won by fall over Evan Walter (St. Peter) 11-8 (Fall 0:25)
Cons. Round 2 - Evan Walter (St. Peter) 11-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Evan Walter (St. Peter) 11-8 won in sudden victory - 1 over Cooper Steuber (Fairmont-Martin County West) 9-4 (SV-1 3-1)
5th Place Match - Evan Walter (St. Peter) 11-8 won by fall over Lincoln Ourada (Redwood Valley) 6-6 (Fall 3:38)
138 - Nakiye Mercado (15-6) placed 3rd and scored 15.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) 15-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) 15-6 won by fall over Gadiel Velasco (Saint James Area) 4-15 (Fall 3:17)
Semifinal - Nate Bobendrier (Pipestone Area) 15-6 won by decision over Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) 15-6 (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match - Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) 15-6 won in sudden victory - 1 over Marqavion Haefner (New Ulm Area) 12-11 (SV-1 10-5)
145 - Harold Born (15-9) placed 5th and scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Harold Born (St. Peter) 15-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Dylan Withers (Jackson County Central) 19-11 won by decision over Harold Born (St. Peter) 15-9 (Dec 6-0)
Cons. Round 2 - Harold Born (St. Peter) 15-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Harold Born (St. Peter) 15-9 won by decision over Wyatt Pollard (New Ulm Area) 14-10 (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match - Harold Born (St. Peter) 15-9 won in sudden victory - 1 over Caden Swoboda (Windom-Mountain Lake) 14-6 (SV-1 7-5)
152 - Taylen Travaille (5-10) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) 5-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Aden Welcome (Fairmont-Martin County West) 15-6 won by decision over Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) 5-10 (Dec 7-2)
Cons. Round 2 - Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) 5-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) 5-10 won by fall over Jaden Reisch (Luverne) 1-13 (Fall 1:29)
5th Place Match - Kade Gaydon (Blue Earth Area) 9-9 won by decision over Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) 5-10 (Dec 7-2)
160 - Brogan Hanson (19-6) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Brogan Hanson (St. Peter) 19-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Brogan Hanson (St. Peter) 19-6 won by fall over Lukas Stelter (Marshall) 12-9 (Fall 3:03)
Semifinal - Brogan Hanson (St. Peter) 19-6 won by fall over Carver Rohman (Fairmont-Martin County West) 18-4 (Fall 4:54)
1st Place Match - Payton Handevidt (Jackson County Central) 25-3 won in tie breaker - 1 over Brogan Hanson (St. Peter) 19-6 (TB-1 13-8)
170 - Cole Filand (17-7) placed 3rd and scored 15.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Cole Filand (St. Peter) 17-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Cole Filand (St. Peter) 17-7 won by decision over Gage Cyphers (Fairmont-Martin County West) 9-4 (Dec 3-2)
Semifinal - Kean Hicks (Blue Earth Area) 20-3 won by decision over Cole Filand (St. Peter) 17-7 (Dec 8-4)
3rd Place Match - Cole Filand (St. Peter) 17-7 won by fall over Tucker Fiene (Marshall) 16-7 (Fall 5:14)
182 - Kole Guth (21-3) placed 2nd and scored 21.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kole Guth (St. Peter) 21-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Kole Guth (St. Peter) 21-3 won by fall over Riley Allen (Fairmont-Martin County West) 8-10 (Fall 0:50)
Semifinal - Kole Guth (St. Peter) 21-3 won by major decision over Payton Garza (Waseca) 12-4 (MD 12-2)
1st Place Match - Caleb Vancura (Jackson County Central) 24-4 won by fall over Kole Guth (St. Peter) 21-3 (Fall 3:25)
195 - Leighton Robb (18-6) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 18-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 18-6 won by fall over Gavin Schaefer (Marshall) 10-12 (Fall 1:25)
Semifinal - Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 18-6 won by fall over Cory Kitchel (Blue Earth Area) 10-8 (Fall 5:16)
1st Place Match - William Freking (Jackson County Central) 22-10 won by decision over Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 18-6 (Dec 6-4)
220 - Connor Travaille (12-8) placed 5th and scored 15.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Connor Travaille (St. Peter) 12-8 won by fall over Cyrus Bjorklund (Windom-Mountain Lake) 1-11 (Fall 0:23)
Quarterfinal - Keiton Walerius (Marshall) 10-8 won by fall over Connor Travaille (St. Peter) 12-8 (Fall 1:44)
Cons. Round 2 - Connor Travaille (St. Peter) 12-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Connor Travaille (St. Peter) 12-8 won by fall over Julio Esqueda (Saint James Area) 2-8 (Fall 0:41)
5th Place Match - Connor Travaille (St. Peter) 12-8 won by fall over Trace Michelson (Jackson County Central) 4-10 (Fall 3:23)
285 - Magnus Soderlund (4-6) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Magnus Soderlund (St. Peter) 4-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Cole Hennings (Worthington) 18-1 won by fall over Magnus Soderlund (St. Peter) 4-6 (Fall 1:01)
Cons. Round 2 - Magnus Soderlund (St. Peter) 4-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Magnus Soderlund (St. Peter) 4-6 won by fall over Nick Lawrence (Blue Earth Area) 3-4 (Fall 1:53)
5th Place Match - Evan Thompson (New Ulm Area) 3-1 won by fall over Magnus Soderlund (St. Peter) 4-6 (Fall 0:51)