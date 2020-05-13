It takes a village to raise a college goalie.
And the Minnesota River Bulldogs have done just that with four consecutive goalies now committed to play at the D-III level.
Kirsten Shaughnessy, who graduated in 2011, played at Mahattanville. Veronica Sinell, who graduated in ‘14, played at St. Ben's. Jordan Keeley, graduated in ‘18, is a sophomore at Saint Mary's. Madi Kisor, graduating ‘20, will play at Concordia.
Help from friends
All four got a lot of help along the way from coaches, and they were mentored by more experienced goalies ahead of them.
"It's a tough position to learn," Bulldogs head coach Tom Blaido said. "Sometimes it takes a village."
"The Lady Bulldogs were blessed with talented, intelligent athletic goalies with a thirst for knowledge as well as excellent coaches who would push them to be everything they could be," Blaido said. "Coach Dave Swanberg, Coach Jeff Fowler and Coach Chad Olness all played significant roles in their development and definitely were a positive influence in their hockey careers."
Numerous coaches have influenced Keeley throughout her hockey career.
"They have taught me technique, how to compete, and fueled my passion for the game even more," Keeley said. "From my youth coaches, to high school, and now into college I’ve had the blessing to be coached by some great coaches, and even better people. I owe a big thank you to Jeff Fowler and Ryan Esse, my goalie coaches from high school and college. They never fail to challenge me on the ice and off. I thank Tom Blaido for seeing me as a ninth-grader and providing me the opportunity and environment to grow the way I have. And I thank Coach Moore, Coach Carter and Coach Murray for believing in me. I can’t thank them enough for helping me chase my dreams, and providing me with opportunities to grow as an athlete, as a leader, and as a person. I am who I am today because of the coaches I have had and the teammates I’ve grown with."
Coaches also had a big influence on Kisor.
"The coaches were always pushing me to be the best that I could be, and always making sure that my head was in the right place before, during and after games," Kisor said. "The support that the Bulldogs have is tremendous, and a lot of it goes to the coaches. I couldn’t thank Coach Blaido enough for giving me the opportunity as a first-year goalie to play with the varsity girls, and never giving up on me, even though it was maybe a little ugly at first. Coach Tori [Sinell] pushed us on the off season with workouts, and pushed us on the ice skating. Since her sisters were goalies, she knew a little about it, so she helped out in any way possible. Tori told me before every period, “watch puck hit Madi” and I would say this repeatedly to myself through the period. Sometimes when I’m getting pounded, the simple phrase would just help me keep a good mental game. Coach Swanny was always shooting on me, and always very realistic with me. Sometimes you really just need someone to tell you to do better, and he was always that coach for me. He always told me what I could improve on and what I was doing right, and without that I wouldn’t have been as successful. We worked on angels and depth a lot during practice. Without my high school coaches, I wouldn’t have gotten the opportunities I have today."
Sinell credits two head coaches and two goalie coaches.
"When I first moved up to play varsity, my coach was Sarah Moe," Sinell said. "Moe was tough and pushed me and my teammates harder than we could’ve imagined, but that just made us better. She taught us grit and hard-work and how to be tough in the face of adversity. She had so much knowledge about the game and the skills required to be great hockey players. Blaido became our coach my junior year, and he helped me by having the utmost confidence in me and my ability. He never doubted me, even when I doubted myself. Blaido brought our team together by always stating the importance of teammates and initiating out-of-practice team bonding activities. Kelley Wilmes was my unofficial goalie coach for years and our constant shootout battles during practice made me confident and strong when it came to breakaways. To this day, even after playing in college, his slap shot is still the hardest one I’ve ever faced. Jen Gormley was my goalie coach for three years, and she knew so much about the position, having played goalie herself, and was always able to help me out when I felt I was doing something wrong. Jen and Kelley were so great at building up my confidence over the years."
Often the backup goalies sit and wait a few years behind legends. But when they get a chance between the pipes, they shine. They learned from previous goalies.
"Yes, absolutely!"Blaido said. "The great thing about the Lady Bulldogs is that it's a sisterhood. They are always supporting one another, but when it comes to the goalies it seems to be even a little deeper.
"For instance, Veronica Sinell spent time on the ice on several occasions sharing some ideas and working with Madi and Amelia. On days when there wasn't a conflict with schedules Madi and Amelia [Messer] would drive to watch Jordan play and there were times Jordan would watch Amelia and Madi play and either call or text them things that only goalies seem to understand. Madi would watch all Amelia's games, Amelia would watch all Madi's games. They are all each other's biggest fans and still communicate with each other. I think they feed off one another, and they are all extremely competitive. They work out together and watch the others make a great saves. They'll be happy for them, but will certainly want to do one better. That's that burning desire to become the best that they can be."
Sinell learned from Shaughnessy and her sister.
"The goalie before me was Kirsten Shaughnessy," Sinell said. "I learned a lot from her because she was always so motivated, self-assured, and hard-working. She knew she was talented, and she knew what her role was on our team and I learned a lot from her. Kirsten was always pushing me to work harder and be better in practice. Before her it was my sister Valerie, who I never got the chance to play with, but I did receive some advice from her at times and growing up we went to camps together when she was on varsity and I was just beginning to play goalie on U12."
Keeley looked up to Sinell.
"Watching a goalie older than myself helped me focus on setting goals for my future," Keeley said. "Moving up to varsity is a big step in itself, not to mention I was 13 playing against 18-year-olds. Having Veronica to look up to and try to compete against helped me push myself. Even with our large age gap I figured if I could get better a little bit every day, that someday I would get to where I wanted to be."
Kisor learned from Keeley.
"During my freshman year, Jordan was my head goalie, and I learned so much from watching her and practicing with her," Kisor. "Jordan helped me through everything. It was really scary being a first-year goalie and being on varsity, but Jordan taught me almost everything I needed to know about the position. After she went to play college hockey, she was still helping me back home. As I finish up high school and start getting ready for hockey next fall, Jordan is still helping me. After our goalie coach, Jeff Fowler, could no longer come back to help us, Veronica came back to help me these last two seasons. We did a lot of skating with her."
Bulldogs senior tri-captain Keely Olness, who is headed to play hockey at St. Scholastica, has benefited by playing with Keely and Kisor and has seen Sinell work with the Bulldog goalies.
"I played with Jordan as my goalie my first years in U12 and my first two years on varsity hockey," Olness said. "Jordan was so fun to practice with. It's fun to shoot on her, and she knows so much about the game. Probably the most intelligent goalie I have ever played with. She wrote me a very encouraging letter her senior year that just shows how good of a leader she is.
"Madi Kisor was the starting goalie my last two years of hockey. Madi and I became very close friends as she is the same age as me. Madi is the most hardworking person I know. In practice, we always would challenge each other 1-on-1, and it became a game for both of us. I feel we made each other better everyday.
"As for Veronica, I never got the privilege to play on the same team as her but she has came to practice to help the goalies often. I can see her love for the game and how dedicated she is. I am so lucky to have these three goalies part of my hockey career!"
Different strokes
The three goalies have different styles of play.
"All three played to their strengths," Blaido said. "When you think of the different strengths a goalie could have, all three seemed to be blessed but with a completely different style and talent that they would rely on.
"Veronica Sinell was quick and relied on that speed. She was able to take chances most other goalies couldn't and that made for some fun hockey to watch.
"When I think back about Jordan Keeley I remember her to be very physically strong, as I used to comment often, Jordan always got stronger as the game went on which was real frustrating for the opposing teams. Jordan would make one amazing save after another leaving other teams wondering what they had to do to get the puck past her.
"Madi Kisor is extremely athletic. What many people didn't know was that Madi picked up the position four years earlier. It amazes me to think what kind of athlete a person has to be to elevate their game to that level in that short of time, that's just unheard of."
Taking their shots
All have a positive attitude, even though they have faced thousands of shots on goal.
In four years in college, Shaughnessy faced 997 shots on goal and had a .915 save percentage. She had a .920 save percentage in her senior season for the Bulldogs.
In her four-year high school career, Keeley faced 4,434 shots on goal with a save percentage of .920. Keeley broke the state record for the most saves in a season with 1,106 in 2017. In college, she has faced 358 shots with a .930 save percentage this season.
"When you face a lot of shots, eventually one is going to go in, but if you focus on what you can do to stop the next one then all the sudden your mentality shifts," Keeley said. "It’s easy to get hung up on the goals, but if you practice hard and learn from your mistakes then you can grow a little bit everyday. When you see hard teams and games that have a lot of shots as a challenge, and you get excited about facing them, then you’ll have a more positive attitude. If you can remind yourself about how much you love to be there, how much you love to compete, and how much you love the game, then the statistics don’t matter, the goals you let in don’t matter. All that matters is the fact you get to do the thing you love with the people you love most, and that is something that will make anyone optimistic."
Sinell faced more than 1,000 shots as both a junior and senior in high school with a save percentage of .872.
"When I first became the starter for varsity after Kirsten graduated, I was in 10th grade and I played absolutely awful the first couple games," Sinell said. "I got so down on myself and that just made it worse. After the first three or four games of that I realized that my attitude wasn’t helping anything so I decided just to play the way I knew how to play, without thinking so much about it. I stopped stressing about every goal I let in and stopped worrying about everything else but playing the game I loved, and that optimism really helped. It also helps to have close teammates that bring you up when you are feeling down about a goal or whatever."
Kisor faced 1,558 total shots over the last two seasons with a save percentage of .890. This season against Litchfield, she had a 57/58 save game, and the Bulldogs won in OT 2-1 while short handed. After that game she was ranked first in the state, and she was nominated for player of the week for the first of two times.
"It was really hard when I was first learning, but my past goalies, coaches and teammates helped a lot," Kisor said. "Jordan was always telling me to keep my head high. She taught me what it meant to be a good leader and how to push yourself out of your comfort zone. Veronica and I worked on what to do after I got scored on to make sure I’m not getting down on myself. My coaches (Blaido, Tori and Swanny) were always telling me I always play better with a positive attitude, and sometimes dancing on the ice really just helped. I only got to work with a goalie coach, Jeff Fowler, for two years, but he taught me so much about putting in your full effort 100 percent of the time, and focusing at what’s at hand. This past season, Chad Olness also helped me a lot, and he had a hand in my success this season. Our team is like a family, and they are always there for the goalies, and supporting us as much as they can, so it makes it a lot easier to keep a positive attitude to have a team like that behind you."
Why goalies thrive
"I believe we’ve developed as many goalies as we have because we do face so many shots in games," Kisor said. "We always have to keep positive, and we’ve always had to keep our endurance up. Coming from southern Minnesota, it’s a lot harder to get recruited for hockey than hockey players up in the cities that go to AA schools. I think it’s our team spirit, our drive to get better, and pushing ourselves during the off-season that definitely helped to continue our hockey career at the D3 level. All three of us have grown so much as not only goalies, but as teammates through the Bulldog program."
Sinell said, "I think that the Bulldogs always have such good luck with goalies because we are a smaller program with not many people battling for the spot. I remember when I played U12, before I committed to being goalie, we had a different person play goalie each game and rotated like that all year. But once somebody commits to sticking it out as goalie, like me, Frog (Keeley) and Madi, that person works their butt off for years and learns from the goalies before them until it’s their turn to be starting varsity. The Bulldogs have always been such a small team and when we’re playing these bigger cities, the goalies are facing an insane amount of shots on goal, 40-70 per game, one game against Dodge County I had over 90 shots on goal."
Sinell said another key to her success was her parents. "Their support was unreal. My dad was my biggest supporter and never missed a game. He even made my siblings and I a backyard ice-rink every year for us to play around and scrimmage on. All four of my older siblings played hockey for the Bulldogs, and it was so much fun growing up watching them play, then being able to play with them and against them. The Junior Classic was really helpful in growing my maturity as a player and getting the chance to play with bigger and better teams helped as well. I also attended The Goalie Club camps every winter and summer, and became a coach for them after graduating. As for playing in college, I’m thankful that Coach Kranz reached out to me and saw potential there because without her I would’ve never even considered going to St. Ben’s."
Sinell said she's also thankful that her oldest sister Vanessa helped get girls hockey started in Le Sueur-St.Peter all those years ago. Unfortunately, my college career got cut short after my sophomore season due to an injury requiring a couple surgeries, but I’m still very thankful for the time that I did get to play for St. Ben’s!"
Off-season training is another key to their success.
"Without playing summer hockey, none of us goalies would’ve been able to continue to play at college," Kisor said. "Continuing conditioning and working out in the off season was so important to keeping my game strong for season. I played with a lot of AA schools, so it really pushed me to become better. Jordan was also always helping me in any way she could. I was always asking her questions, and she was always happy to help me. She was always happy to show me new drills, and off ice workouts I could do to improve my game."
Keeley said, "Regardless of on-ice success, this team is a family that always pushes the limits. The positive atmosphere encourages players to grow and try their best for each other. Win-loss record aside, when you place a person in a supportive environment where they can challenge themselves without fear of failure, then they will learn to thrive. Our program statistically may not be the best program in the state, but we have developed more than just successful goalies and hockey players. We have developed successful people."
It didn't come easy to learn the most difficult position on the ice. But it's worth the effort to reach a goal.
"If your given an opportunity, take it," Kisor said. "You never know what will happen. And never give up on yourself or teammates. It’ll be hard at first, but with support and hard work you can do anything. Effort is all a coach could ask for, and when you put in the effort good things will happen."
"None of them just sat back and hoped for the best," Blaido said. "These three players were the ones that would be working on their game both in the gym and on the ice when most of the other players would go home. In other words nothing was given to them. They worked their tails off for it; this is, in part is what made them successful and is why they will always be successful in whatever they do.
"The Lady Bulldogs are fortunate enough have another very strong net minder coming up in sophomore Amelia Messer, again a whole new style of goalie who is tall with a long reach and will make opposing teams days long with the way she plays her angles. I have no doubt she will be able to make it four Lady Bulldogs in a row who move on to the next level if that is the direction she chooses."