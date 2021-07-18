Gaylord 0 3 0 3 0 3 0 0 0 - 9 8 5
St. Peter 0 1 0 2 9 1 0 3 - - 16 19 2
The final home game of the summer for the St. Peter Saints baseball featured the offenses of both the Saints and the Gaylord Islanders as the teams combined for 25 runs on 27 hits. A nine-run fifth inning for the Saints proved critical in earning the 16-9 win over the Islanders. "The bats were hot tonight." CJ Siewert said, "The guys are playing loose, having fun and when you're doing that good things are gonna happen."
Gaylord drew first blood in the top of the second when they stacked a series of hits and a pair of doubles to put three runs on the scoreboard. St. Peter responded in the bottom of the inning when John Olsen hit a single to get on base before being hit home on a single from CJ Siewert.
The Islanders would extend their lead to 6-1 in the fourth inning with three runs. The Saints once again cut into the Gaylord lead when Billy Hanson and Siewert each hit singles before Sam Carlson reached on an error from shortstop as he lost the ball allowing Hanson to score. Josh Robb finished the inning with an RBI single to cut the Islander lead to 6-3 and then entered the game as the pitcher for St. Peter, relieving starter Dylan Graft, in the top of the fifth.
After sending down the Gaylord batters in order in the top of the fifth, St. Peter opened the offensive floodgates starting the rally with Cody Booker earning first base on a pitch that drifted inside and hit him. Jovan Rodriguez and Jeff Menk then reached base on back-to-back errors before Hanson brought home Booker and Rodriguez with a single.
Siewart followed that up with his third hit of the day hitting an RBI single that was followed by an RBI double from Sam Carlson that forced the Islanders to make a pitching change. Robb, Tyson Sowder and Menk all recorded hits that brought home a total of five more runs bringing the total to nine runs in the fifth, and earning St. Peter the 12-6 lead.
Gaylord added three runs in the top of the sixth to cut the St. Peter lead to 12-9, but they would be the final runs of the night from the Islanders. The bottom of the sixth saw Hunter Wilmes lead off with a double before being brought home two batters later on a sacrifice fly from Robb.
A scary moment in the game came in the bottom of the seventh when Rodriguez crushed a line drive that went screaming back at the Islander's pitcher. Fortunately the pitcher, McKoy Rodning, was able to get his glove on the ball, making the spectacular out and keeping himself from getting hit in the process.
In the eighth inning, the Saints put a cap on the game with a pair of RBI from Rodriguez on a single and an RBI from Menk on a fielder's choice.
St. Peter will play its final game of the season Sunday July 25, on the road against Belle Plaine after learning the team has been disqualified from postseason play this season due to a contract filing issue. "The State board is very black and white on the rules and it was an issue that 15 other teams had to deal with." Siewert said, "The board voted 9-0 on the decision to deny the appealing teams so its something we have to live with."