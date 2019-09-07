Down 12-0 early in the second quarter, the Fairmont Cardinals exploded for 41 unanswered points to earn a 41-19 win Friday night over the host St. Peter Saints in high school football action.
Fairmont sophomore quarterback Zach Jorgenson opened up through the air, hitting 10 of 16 passes for 267 yards and four big touchdowns to put the game away. He also ran for 84 yards on 10 carries, including a final 34-yard scamper in the fourth quarter.
Saints quarterback Wyatt Olson struck twice for scores in the first half, both to wide receiver Ethan Grant. Olson finished with 200 yards on 16 of 34 attempts. Grant's two scores came from 29 yards in the opening drive and a 7-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.
St. Peter scored on its opening drive, going 51 yards after a nice 34-yard kickoff return by Vinny Guappone. The scoring drive was capped off with a one-handed catch by Grant, who grabbed the pass from Olson and streamed down the right sideline on a 29-yard touchdown.
The point-after-touchdown failed, but the Saints had a quick 6-0 lead.
Fairmont's first drive stalled, and the Saints took over from their own 18-yard line following a Cardinals punt. As the Saints drove again, they faced a fourth-and-two from the St. Peter 49-yard line. A dive inside fell short, and Fairmont took over in good field position.
But the Saints defense responded. With a fourth-and-one from the St. Peter 31, a Cardinals run fell inches short, and the Saints took over on downs with just 43 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Entering the second quarter, the Saints were faced with a third-and-five, but an 11-yard middle screen pass to running back Michael Connor earned another St. Peter first down and kept the drive alive.
Another third-and-14 at the 10:05 mark of the second quarter was aided by a Fairmont offsides, but it was a 28-yard run by Guappone that earned the first down. The sophomore running back started left, then broke back over right end for the Saints' longest running play of the game.
Two plays later, Olson hit Grant on a 7-yard slant for a 12-0 St. Peter lead with 7:54 left in the first half.
But the Cardinals got some key momentum back on their next play from scrimmage. Jorgenson hit a wide open running back Caden Baarts over the middle for a 60-yard touchdown pass and run. A PAT kick was good and Fairmont closed to within 12-7.
And with just 46 seconds left in the first half, Jorgenson connected with wide receiver Cale Steuber, who got behind two Saints' defensive backs for a leaping 14-yard scoring play and a 14-12 halftime lead.
St. Peter came close to scoring in those final seconds of the second quarter, driving nearly the length of the field, including a couple Olson incompletions into the end zone. But a field goal attempt with one second remaining by Ryan Braun fell short.
The second half belonged to the Cardinals. Fairmont scored twice in the third quarter and two more times in the fourth to put together that 41-point burst against the Saints defense.
Less than a minute into the third quarter, Jorgenson hit Baarts once again on a 67-yard pass and run and the Cardinals were up 20-12 after the failed PAT kick.
St. Peter showed one more offensive threat, that coming on a 38-yard pass play from Olson to Carter Wendroth as the Saints reached the Fairmont 16-yard line. But a fourth-and-three pass fell incomplete and the ball went back to the Cardinals.
And an 86-yard touchdown pass play from Jorgenson to Steuber might have been the final straw. Fairmont's 27-12 lead with 4:13 left in the third quarter, coupled with the Cardinals swarming defense, made for a tough Saints comeback.
In the fourth quarter, Jorgenson went to the ground this time and scored on a 34-yard scamper with 8:30 left and a 34-12 lead.
The Cardinals made it 41-12 with 5:09 remaining on a 23-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Hudson Artz.
St. Peter got its final points on the scoreboard with 1:28 left in the game on a 4-yard touchdown run by Guappone. Braun's PAT kick was good for a 41-19 final.
Jorgenson benefitted from strong efforts from his playmakers. Baarts' two catches went for 127 yards and two touchdowns, while Steuber hauled in three passes for 103 yards and two scores.
For the Saints, Grant had four receptions for 56 yards and two touchdowns.
Ryan Wilmes led the St. Peter defense with 13 tackles and a fumble recovery. Michael Connor added 9 tackles.
The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Saints, who fell to 1-1. They'll travel to 2-0 Blue Earth Area next Friday.
Fairmont improved to 1-1, having lost 34-12 on opening weekend to Marshall, who will come to St. Peter on September 20.
Fairmont 0 14 13 14 — 41
St. Peter 6 6 0 7 — 19