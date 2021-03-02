Marshall girls hockey team broke a 1-1 tie on forward Kaitlyn Timm's second goal of the game with 5:31 remaining in the third period to edge the Minnesota River Bulldogs 2-1 on Tuesday at Le Sueur Community Center.
The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal by Timm at 4:03.
The Bulldogs tied it 1-1 on a shorthanded breakaway goal by center Anna Pavlo, assisted by right wing Emma Seaver, at 9:25 of the first period. Pavlo leads Minnesot River in scoring with 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 points in 13 games. Seaver ranks third with six goals and seven assists for 13 points.
Marshall dominated the action with a 35-22 shots on goal advantage. Bulldogs goalie Amelia Messer made 33 saves. Marshall goalie Emma Klenken had 21 saves.
With the win, the Tigers avenged a 2-1 loss to the Bulldogs.
Marshall's record improved to 8-3 overall and 7-3 in the Big South Conference, while the Bulldogs fall to 7-6, 6-5.
The Bulldogs face-off against Fairmont at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4 at Martin County Fair Arena.
Another game has been added at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 6 at Waseca to make up for the lost game with Minnehaha due to the snow storm earlier this year.