Gustavus Adophus College's Ellen Hofstede (So., Hopkins) and Nolan Larson (Sr., West Des Moines, Iowa) have been selected MIAC Swimmers of the Week for their performances Saturday against Augsburg, Concordia, and Hamline.
Hofstede took first place in all four of her races in the Gusties’ season opener on Saturday. Hofstede and the 200 free relay team set a Vic Gustafson Pool record with a time of 1:37.72, which was 0.12 of a second faster than the previous record that stood for eight years. That time is also No. 1 in NCAA Division III this season. Her 200 medley relay time of 1:48.94 was just past one second from breaking the pool record. She also won the 100 free in 51.93, which ranks first in the nation. Her time of 1:59.53 in the 200 free rounded out her four-win day.
Larson highlighted the Gusties’ dual against Hamline on Saturday with a pair of individual event victories and one relay win. He won the 200 butterfly in 1:57.94, which was more than six seconds faster than second place, and earned top honors in the 100 butterfly in 51.21, which was more than two seconds faster than second place. Larson was also part of the winning 200 free relay team and took second as part of the 200 medley relay team.