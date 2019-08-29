St. Peter Boys Soccer
COACHES
Head coach: Alex Nadeau, second year
Assistant coaches: Tanner Nadeau, first year
KEY PLAYERS
Daniel Nadeau, Senior, CM, 4, Captain: third year, strengths are field vision and decision making
Harry Dean, Senior, DF, 2, Captain: first year, strengths are high work rate and constant determination
Yahye Mohamed, Junior, ST, 2, Captain: first year, strengths are athleticism and foot skills
Zechariah Kyoore, Junior, CM, 2, Captain: first year, strengths are leading by example and deep knowledge of the game
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Logan Moe, Junior, LM, 1: strengths are strength on the ball and foot skills
Kelson Lund, Junior, CM, 2: strengths are height and anticipating ball movement
Seth Reicks, Junior, ST, 1: strengths are speed and endurance
Yahye Abdille, Freshman, CM: strengths are cleverness and excitement to learn
MOVED ON
Ken Ringler, Tyson Sowder, Mohamed Mohamed, Jade Reicks, Mikinley Prafke, Zephaniah Kyoore, Ahmed Nooryu
2018 RECAP
Overall in 2018, the Saints went 12-5-1, they reached the semifinals in the section tournament, and took third in their conference with a 9-3 record.
The 2019 section favorites are Marshall, Fairbault and St. Peter.
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
"This season, the boys are working within on the concept of 95/5. Their efforts are going to be focused 95% on process based goals such as improving their ball skills, gaining knowledge of the teams formation, and building strong bonds within the program. The other 5% of our energy is going to be focused on the outcomes. Whether that be team placement, scoring goals or the winning conference and making it to section finals. They can only control the controllable's such as their effort, focus, and attitude. If the boys can place the vast majority of their focus and energy into becoming a little better each day I don't see why they can't have great success this season." — Alex Nadeau, head coach