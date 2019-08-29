St. Peter Boys Soccer

COACHES

Head coach: Alex Nadeau, second year

Assistant coaches: Tanner Nadeau, first year

KEY PLAYERS

Daniel Nadeau, Senior, CM, 4, Captain: third year, strengths are field vision and decision making

Harry Dean, Senior, DF, 2, Captain: first year, strengths are high work rate and constant determination

Yahye Mohamed, Junior, ST, 2, Captain: first year, strengths are athleticism and foot skills

Zechariah Kyoore, Junior, CM, 2, Captain: first year, strengths are leading by example and deep knowledge of the game

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

Logan Moe, Junior, LM, 1: strengths are strength on the ball and foot skills

Kelson Lund, Junior, CM, 2: strengths are height and anticipating ball movement

Seth Reicks, Junior, ST, 1: strengths are speed and endurance

Yahye Abdille, Freshman, CM: strengths are cleverness and excitement to learn

MOVED ON

Ken Ringler, Tyson Sowder, Mohamed Mohamed, Jade Reicks, Mikinley Prafke, Zephaniah Kyoore, Ahmed Nooryu

2018 RECAP

Overall in 2018, the Saints went 12-5-1, they reached the semifinals in the section tournament, and took third in their conference with a 9-3 record.

The 2019 section favorites are Marshall, Fairbault and St. Peter.

COMMENTS FROM THE COACH

"This season, the boys are working within on the concept of 95/5. Their efforts are going to be focused 95% on process based goals such as improving their ball skills, gaining knowledge of the teams formation, and building strong bonds within the program. The other 5% of our energy is going to be focused on the outcomes. Whether that be team placement, scoring goals or the winning conference and making it to section finals. They can only control the controllable's such as their effort, focus, and attitude. If the boys can place the vast majority of their focus and energy into becoming a little better each day I don't see why they can't have great success this season." — Alex Nadeau, head coach

