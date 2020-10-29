Tri-City United/Cleveland head coach Phil Murry honored 15 letter winners and 14 special award winners at 2020 end-of-the-year girls tennis awards and recognition banquet.
"To say this was an 'unusual' year would be an understatement," Murry said. "With everything going on in our world and country today, we didn’t know basically until the season was ready to start, whether or not we would even have a season, and if we did, what it would look like. Once we got the word that we were a 'go' with a modified version of our usual schedule, I give the girls all the credit in the world. They basically said, 'this is what it is' and went on as usual.
"We started with lots of questions and wondering how all the pieces would fit together. From the get go, we were extremely competitive. We were losing matches 5-2, but always with a couple of “swing” matches that could of gone either way. Unfortunately, those swing matches never seemed to go our way early in the season. We started out the year going 0-5 before going 3-2 over our final five matches to end the regular season 3-7.
"Included in that were two matches in the final week, against Sibley East (who won 7 matches and finished 2nd in our conference) both by a score of 4-3. And both came down to our No. 4 singles player Sami Tiede, pulling out three-set victories in both matches. This was the week that we put it together and proved to ourselves what can happen if we win the “close” ones.
"So after finishing the regular season on a 'high' note. We started our playoff in the 1AA Section that we were put in last year. In a year we went from a 16 seed to an 11 seed, which I believe would have been better had we been able to play our regular schedule with five matches against teams from that section. We went to Lakeville North and lost and then lost 5-2 to Albert Lea at home. A match that came down to the final two matches on the court going three sets with one of them decided in a tiebreaker. Disappointing loss to our season, but it was nice to finish our season at home.
"Every year, your hope as a coach is that wherever you start, you get better by the end of the year. When we started this year, I had know idea what to expect. I was so happy with our play, especially at the end of the year. Because you were there all year, you saw how well we were playing at the end. Out of all the negatives that have come about because of our situation, there was a positive- We picked up six volleyball players that came out for tennis for the first time. Not only did the really pick up the game well- they all are really great kids and fit into our tennis 'family' extremely well."
Letter Winners
Sophomores
"Lexi Hoefs spent most of the year playing JV but really came on as the year progressed and made our tournament squad at the end of the year," Murry said. "Lexi works extremely hard and is one more 'coachable' kids we have in our program.
"Sami Tiede stepped up and played No. 4 singles for us this year and ended up winning two of the biggest matches in our victories over Sibley East. She really impressed me with her consistency this year.
Juniors
"Cynthia Balcazar started out the year at No. 3 doubles, then battled an injury in the middle of the year," Murry said. "She continued to work extremely hard and also ventured into playing some singles to give us some extra depth.
"Savannah Squires is only in her second year of tennis but already has made great strides. She really put in the time this past summer to improve her game and it showed. She stepped into one of the #3 doubles spots and gave us our most consistent spot on the roster.
"MacKenzie Holmbo moved up this year to No. 2 doubles this year and teamed with a new partner. Two pretty tough things to do. She really worked hard and by the end of the year, her and her partner were really playing well together.
"Emma Traenor came out of nowhere this year. She played only JV last year but impressed me early this year with her play at the net. She is an extremely hard worker and seemed to really mesh well with her partner as the year went on. They won some very big matches, especially towards the end of the year.
"Morgan Mueller surprised me this year when she came in and decided that she wanted to play singles. She worked very hard and continued to improve as the year went on. She really showed growth both physically and mentally as early season struggles translated into better, more competitive matches later in the year and some big victories..
"Montserrat Ruiz continues her climb through the singles rank- moving up to No. 2 this year. She continues to be one of our most consistent players. Whether she plays two sets or three, her matchers are consistently some of our longest. She will be looking to move up to No. 1 next year with the graduation of Josie.
Seniors
"Paige Johnson came out for the first time this year," Murry said. "She made tremendous strides throughout the year on the court. She really brought a “spark” to the team aspect of tennis. She has a knack for keeping things light and fun.
"Brooke Blaschko continued to make great progress after coming out last year for the first time. This year she really let her athleticism take over as she continually got to balls she had no business even being near
"Savannah Overn continued her improvement from last year. When on she easily has one of the hardest serves on the team. In addition to playing most of the year at exhibition she stepped in one week and played very well at No. 1 doubles.
"Allie Schley teamed with Cynthia and Savannah S to lead our team in victories for the second time in the past tre years. She really did a great job of adjusting to whoever she was playing with. As I talked with other coaches, one of the things that they always brought up was how well our No. 3 doubles were playing. That’s a credit to her senior leadership
"Rachel Rynda is only a second year tennis player, but this year made the improbable jump to No. 1 doubles. It was definitely a learning experience, but by the end of the year, her and her partner were playing some of our best tennis. They finally figure each other out and what it took to be competitive at No. 1.
"Gabby Prochaska only came into our program a year ago, but so impressed with her leadership skills that she was named Captain this year. Nothing changed as the year went on. They had some tough losses early in the year, but really turned it on towards the end to win some big matches, and to be extremely competitive in those that they weren’t winning. Through it all, she continued to lead on and off the court.
"Josie Plut is a second year captain that speaks volumes about what she means to this team. She was a leader during the year and has been instrumental in getting kids involved in the summer. She had the unenviable task of playing No. 1 singles which means that there were no days “off” for her. She is always playing the best the other team has to offer. Through it all, she continued to play hard and was able to find the positives every day. Both for her teammates and herself.
"You are an amazing group of young ladies. It’s because of you that after 32-plus years of coaching I still looked forward to coming to the courts every day. Thank you to all of our regulars, but thank you also for those young ladies that took a chance and came over from swimming and volleyball to give us a try. I hope you enjoyed your experience as much as we enjoyed having you here.
"This was my last year as tennis coach at TCU. I will be retiring in about two months both as a teacher and a coach. Thank you for all you have done. You have made the 32-plus years fly by. I will miss all of you and all of the hard work and dedication that you have given to your school, your team, and to me."