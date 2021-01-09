St. Peter Girls Basketball

Coaches

Head coach: Bob Southworth, 11th year

Assistant coaches: Bill Stuewe 11th year (This time around), Corey Wiebusch 3rd year, Dave Nixon 9th year

Returning Varsity Players

Seniors: Morgan Kelly, Abby Haggenmiller, Madison More

Juniors: Josie Wiebusch, Dani Johnson, Grace Remmert, Lilly Ruffin, Lauren Odland

Freshman: Abby Maloney, Maddie Kamm, Rhyan Holmgren

Young Players to Keep an Eye On

Sophomores: Kiera Oeltjenbruns, Hadley Stuehrenberg, Courtney Wilmes

Moved On

Sarah Conlon (Southwest Minnesota State University, Marshall)

2019-20 Recap

21-6 Overall record, Lost to Marshall in Section Semifinals, tied for 1st place in East Side of Big South Conference. All Conference: Sarah Conlon and Morgan Kelly. All-Conference honorable mention: Josie Wiebusch.

2021 Season Outlook

"We are just really excited to get back on the basketball court," Southworth said. "We are going to take the season day by day and just focus on the things we can control.

"We believe we have the ability to compete for a conference title this season and that is one of our goals. We know we can play with all of the teams in our section and hopefully we can have a section tournament this year."

By The Numbers

8 – returning letter winners

3 – seniors

90 – points Morgan Kelly needs to reach 1,000

Reach Sports Editor Pat Beck at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter.com @SPHSportsPat. ©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Load comments