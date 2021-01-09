St. Peter Girls Basketball
Coaches
Head coach: Bob Southworth, 11th year
Assistant coaches: Bill Stuewe 11th year (This time around), Corey Wiebusch 3rd year, Dave Nixon 9th year
Returning Varsity Players
Seniors: Morgan Kelly, Abby Haggenmiller, Madison More
Juniors: Josie Wiebusch, Dani Johnson, Grace Remmert, Lilly Ruffin, Lauren Odland
Freshman: Abby Maloney, Maddie Kamm, Rhyan Holmgren
Young Players to Keep an Eye On
Sophomores: Kiera Oeltjenbruns, Hadley Stuehrenberg, Courtney Wilmes
Moved On
Sarah Conlon (Southwest Minnesota State University, Marshall)
2019-20 Recap
21-6 Overall record, Lost to Marshall in Section Semifinals, tied for 1st place in East Side of Big South Conference. All Conference: Sarah Conlon and Morgan Kelly. All-Conference honorable mention: Josie Wiebusch.
2021 Season Outlook
"We are just really excited to get back on the basketball court," Southworth said. "We are going to take the season day by day and just focus on the things we can control.
"We believe we have the ability to compete for a conference title this season and that is one of our goals. We know we can play with all of the teams in our section and hopefully we can have a section tournament this year."
By The Numbers
8 – returning letter winners
3 – seniors
90 – points Morgan Kelly needs to reach 1,000