While Loyola/Cleveland is ranked 11th of the 16 Class A teams competing at the state cross country meet in Northfield tomorrow (Saturday), the Crusaders’ top runner, Mitchell Johnstone, is hoping he and the rest of the front five do better in what will be the Crusader’s fourth-straight trip to state.
Last year, the Crusaders were the ninth seed but, fighting through injury, took a disappointing 12th place among the 16 teams competing. This year everyone is healthy, said Johnstone, who as a senior will be competing in his final high school cross-country meet.
“Our team goal is to get in the top five, and we don’t have any serious injuries, so it should be a good race.”
“The guys have worked very hard to get back to the state meet this year,” said head coach Dale Compton. “They knew that it was going to be a challenge to return four straight years.”
Compton said the Crusaders have been preparing for the St. Olaf course’s rolling hills, and the team’s experience at the big meet should help.
“The nice thing is we have our top five runners all with state meet experience. They were all fortunate to have run the course in the past, so that should help with their races Saturday.”
Johnstone finished the last year’s contest in 16:19.0 for 11th place overall, six places and 15.4 seconds better than he did at the state meet in 2017. On Saturday, he hopes to best his PR time of 16:07.50, which he set on the Loyola course in the first race of this season. He also wants to break the 16-minute barrier.
“I will probably go through the mile at 4:54 and through the 2 mile at 10:10 and just let the people around me push me to the finish. It is a relatively hard course, but it shouldn’t affect the team’s performance.”
At the state meet last year, Jerrett Peterson, now a senior, completed the course in 16:32.7 for 19th overall while classmate Brett Omtvedt had a 17:24.9 finish for 51st place. Battling a stress fracture in his leg, Tyler Erickson, a junior this year, finished 91st overall with an 18:21.7. James Younge, a freshman this year, was 112th overall and in seventh place for the Crusaders with a 21:39.3 finish.
In 2017, the Crusaders finished the state meet in third place. With a 16:59.2 finish, Peterson took second place for the Crusaders and was 40th overall. Omtvedt, who completed the course in 17:27.7, was 96th overall for the fourth spot among his teammates.
In 2016, the Crusaders came in 12th. Finishing fourth and fifth on the team, Omtvedt was 107th with a 17:49.3 while Johnston was 111th with a 17:51.8.
The boys Class A starting gun fires at 2 p.m. Saturday.