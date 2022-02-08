2.10 Abby Maloney.JPG

Abby Maloney sways away a shot attempt from a driving New Ulm player. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

When the senior captains of the St. Peter girls basketball team met at the beginning of the season, one game was circled on the schedule, a road matchup with rival New Ulm. After a season defined by cancelations and Covid restrictions, the team leaders, Josie Wiebusch, Grace Remmert and Lilly Ruffin, mainly hoped that their senior year would feature a more traditional schedule, as well as the hotly contested home and away series with the Eagles.

Tuesday night, the highly anticipated road matchup with New Ulm lived up to every amount of pre-game excitement imaginable. Neither team was able to ever take a lead larger than eight points and big plays defined the final minutes as the Saints were able to make the clutch shots down the stretch to defeat the Eagles 60-57.

2.10 Rhyan Holmgren.JPG

Rhyan Holmgren follows through on a three-point jumper on the way to scoring 22 first-half points. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

"It feels really good for the team to get this win because they are such big rivals and having played them earlier this season with them missing several players, we knew this wasn't going to be an easy game," said Rhyan Holmgren, who led the Saints with 26 points, after the win.

2.10 Lilly Ruffin.JPG

Senior co-captain Lilly Ruffin takes the basketball to the rim for a layup. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The final minutes of the game featured world-class drama when the Eagles completed a 7-0 run to take a 51-50 with just over five minutes to go. On the next possession, Ruffin was able to pull down an offensive rebound and go back up with it for the hoop, giving St. Peter the lead back. 

The Saints then forced a turnover and on the fast break, Abby Maloney was fouled going up with the ball and sent to the line where she drained both shots effortlessly. New Ulm had zero interest in letting the three-point deficit keep them out and on back-to-back possessions they scored cutting to the hoop while getting stops on the defensive end.

2.10 Grace Remmert.JPG

Senior co-captain Grace Remmert takes the ball at the top of the key to initiate the offense. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

After another Eagle bucket gave them a three-point lead, the Saints shifted their defense to a press for the first time in the game after primarily running a zone defense. The pressure forced a pair of New Ulm turnovers and completely flustered the team.

"It was a good press for us to use because it got them out of rhythm and out of what they wanted which made it so they couldn't keep getting easy looks," noted Annika Southworth.

2.10 Josie Wiebusch.JPG

Senior co-captain Josie Wiebusch releases the second free throw of her one-and-one that cut the Eagle lead to a single point. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Wiebusch was sent to the line for a one-and-one with just over a minute to go and sank both free throw attempts to cut the Eagle lead to one point. After New Ulm ran down the clock, the Saints were forced to send the Eagles to the line for a one-and-one.

The Eagle shooter missed the front end of the attempt and Abby Maloney dragged down the board before handing the ball to Wiebusch to initiate the offense. Wiebusch took the ball down the right side of the three-point line but noticed Southworth in the opposite corner and quickly passed the ball to her.

2.10 Annika Southworth GW.JPG

Annika Southworth rises up for the game-winning shot that put the Saints up by two-points with 17.1 seconds to go. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

As soon as Southworth caught the ball, she immediately rose up without hesitation for the corner three and after the eerie silence that accompanies shots of this magnitude, the Saints sideline and fans erupted as the ball splashed through, nothing but net.

"You just don't worry about missed shots because those are in the past and you can't fix them, so you look to the next one and make sure that one goes in," Southworth noted.

With just 17.1 remaining in regulation and trailing by two, the Eagles quickly came up the floor but with the pressure of the defense the ballhandler found herself surrounded by several defenders and took an extra step, drawing the travel call. 

New Ulm, forced to foul, sent Holmgren to the line with 9.7 remaining for a one-and-one, and after she drained the first one to give St. Peter a three-point lead, the second shot bounced off the back of the rim and into the hands of an Eagle player with the Saint defenders upcourt. 

New Ulm quickly got up the floor and got the ball into the hands of a shooter beyond the arc, but as the ball came off her fingertips, St. Peter guard Maddie Kamm, who had battled foul trouble all night, was able to close out and block the shot, securing the win.

2.10 Maddie Kamm.JPG

Maddie Kamm defends a guard that is looking to attack the St. Peter defense. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

"It's so good for her to make a play like that," said Holmgren of Kamm. "She's our best defender and we count on her and she does her job so well."

Team huddle.JPG

The St. Peter girls basketball team gather prior to tip-off against New Ulm. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

With the win, St. Peter improves to 19-4 (9-0 BSE) on the season. The Saints return to the hardwood Friday, Feb. 11 with a road battle against conference foe Fairmont. The Cardinals currently have a 19-2 (8-1 BSE) record on the year with their lone conference loss coming at the hands of the Saints earlier this year.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

Load comments