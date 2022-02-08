When the senior captains of the St. Peter girls basketball team met at the beginning of the season, one game was circled on the schedule, a road matchup with rival New Ulm. After a season defined by cancelations and Covid restrictions, the team leaders, Josie Wiebusch, Grace Remmert and Lilly Ruffin, mainly hoped that their senior year would feature a more traditional schedule, as well as the hotly contested home and away series with the Eagles.
Tuesday night, the highly anticipated road matchup with New Ulm lived up to every amount of pre-game excitement imaginable. Neither team was able to ever take a lead larger than eight points and big plays defined the final minutes as the Saints were able to make the clutch shots down the stretch to defeat the Eagles 60-57.
"It feels really good for the team to get this win because they are such big rivals and having played them earlier this season with them missing several players, we knew this wasn't going to be an easy game," said Rhyan Holmgren, who led the Saints with 26 points, after the win.
The final minutes of the game featured world-class drama when the Eagles completed a 7-0 run to take a 51-50 with just over five minutes to go. On the next possession, Ruffin was able to pull down an offensive rebound and go back up with it for the hoop, giving St. Peter the lead back.
The Saints then forced a turnover and on the fast break, Abby Maloney was fouled going up with the ball and sent to the line where she drained both shots effortlessly. New Ulm had zero interest in letting the three-point deficit keep them out and on back-to-back possessions they scored cutting to the hoop while getting stops on the defensive end.
After another Eagle bucket gave them a three-point lead, the Saints shifted their defense to a press for the first time in the game after primarily running a zone defense. The pressure forced a pair of New Ulm turnovers and completely flustered the team.
"It was a good press for us to use because it got them out of rhythm and out of what they wanted which made it so they couldn't keep getting easy looks," noted Annika Southworth.
Wiebusch was sent to the line for a one-and-one with just over a minute to go and sank both free throw attempts to cut the Eagle lead to one point. After New Ulm ran down the clock, the Saints were forced to send the Eagles to the line for a one-and-one.
The Eagle shooter missed the front end of the attempt and Abby Maloney dragged down the board before handing the ball to Wiebusch to initiate the offense. Wiebusch took the ball down the right side of the three-point line but noticed Southworth in the opposite corner and quickly passed the ball to her.
As soon as Southworth caught the ball, she immediately rose up without hesitation for the corner three and after the eerie silence that accompanies shots of this magnitude, the Saints sideline and fans erupted as the ball splashed through, nothing but net.
"You just don't worry about missed shots because those are in the past and you can't fix them, so you look to the next one and make sure that one goes in," Southworth noted.
With just 17.1 remaining in regulation and trailing by two, the Eagles quickly came up the floor but with the pressure of the defense the ballhandler found herself surrounded by several defenders and took an extra step, drawing the travel call.
New Ulm, forced to foul, sent Holmgren to the line with 9.7 remaining for a one-and-one, and after she drained the first one to give St. Peter a three-point lead, the second shot bounced off the back of the rim and into the hands of an Eagle player with the Saint defenders upcourt.
New Ulm quickly got up the floor and got the ball into the hands of a shooter beyond the arc, but as the ball came off her fingertips, St. Peter guard Maddie Kamm, who had battled foul trouble all night, was able to close out and block the shot, securing the win.
"It's so good for her to make a play like that," said Holmgren of Kamm. "She's our best defender and we count on her and she does her job so well."
With the win, St. Peter improves to 19-4 (9-0 BSE) on the season. The Saints return to the hardwood Friday, Feb. 11 with a road battle against conference foe Fairmont. The Cardinals currently have a 19-2 (8-1 BSE) record on the year with their lone conference loss coming at the hands of the Saints earlier this year.