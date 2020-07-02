The Le Center Braves' bats were very quiet, but give St. Peter over-35 pitchers some credit for an 8-0 win June 28 at Ray Plut Field in Le Center.
Lefty Steve Winkler went the first perfect four innings. The southpaw allowed no hits, struck out five with only a walk in the fourth preventing a perfect performance. Bob Elsen had three innings of shutout relief, yielding a lone hit and fanning four.
"For the first game, Winks looked in midseason form," St. Peter manager Jeff Knutson said. "Bobby did a nice job, too. Pitching was the highlight of the game. We also got the outs [with no errors] when we needed them."
Former Saint Landon Little hurled the first six innings for the Braves, allowing five runs, on four hits, three walks, a hit batter with two strikeouts. After a three-year absence, Mike Blaschko returned to the mound for the seventh, yielding three runs on two hits, a hit by pitch and a free pass.
The Saints made efficient use of their timely six hits and two out clutch hitting. The Braves' lone hit was a sixth inning single by Chris Engel.
The Saints put up a run in the first as catcher Mike Nachreiner walked, stole second and scored on a double by left fielder Derek Homrighausen.
They added a run in the second when Winkler doubled and pinch runner Neil Doose eventually scored on a single by Elsen.
It was one, two, three innings for both teams until the top of six, when third baseman Pat Quigley walked, Jeff Baron was hit by a pitch, and with two outs center fielder Luke Larson reached on an infield error, and first baseman Kent Bass singled to produce three insurance runs.
In the top of the seventh, second baseman Jeremy Nachreiner singled, Elsen walked and designated hitter Matt Ballman was hit by a pitch to load the bases. With one out, Baron hit a sacrifice fly for a run, and Mike Nachreiner singled in another.
The Braves resume action on Wednesday, July 8, versus the Gray Tigers at Belle Plaine at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, July 12 they travel to take on the Pipers at Rosemount at 6 p.m.
The Saints host the Southwest Outlaws at 2 p.m. July 12, travel to the Apple Valley A's at 7 p.m. July 22, host the Mankato Twins at 2 p.m July 26, travel to the Minnetonka Lakers at 5 p.m. Aug. 2, host the Searles Bullheads at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 and travel to the Jordan Millers at 7 p.m. Aug. 12.