With three varsity athletes unavailable to compete for the St. Peter Gymnastics team, there was little margin for error Thursday evening. Despite that, the Saints put together a quality performance across with board, earning second-place in competition with Hopkins and Martin County Area.

Twin sisters Trista and Addison Landsom led the way for St. Peter with individual all-around scores of 34.650 and 33.275 respectively. 

Trista had a phenomenal performance with her lowest score on the night being an 8.550 on the beam and a high score of 8.800 on the bars. Addison was also above 8.050 in all events with a top score of 8.750 on the beam.

Anna Klatt put together the third-best all-around score for the Saints with 32.450 points while also posting the highest individual event score for the team, a 9.050 on her floor routine.

Makayla Moline rounded out the scoring for St. Peter with her best meet of the year, finishing with an all-around score of 32.425.

Vivian Hendrickson and Kerrigan Wilking also competed at the varsity level for the Saints.

The junior varsity squad, competing without Wilking, finished third with a team score of 97.750.

St. Peter returns to action Tuesday, Jan. 25 with another home meet, this one against the Faribault Falcons.

