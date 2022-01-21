...A FEW HOURS OF LOW VISIBILITY WITH SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW LATE THIS
AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR EASTERN AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA...
.A narrow band of snow will move from west to east across all of
central and southern Minnesota the late this afternoon and evening,
reaching the Mankato area between 5pm and 6pm and the Twin Cities
metro between 6pm and 7pm. Once it starts, snow is only expected
to last 3 or 4 hours, with around 1 inch of accumulation expected.
Visibility less than a mile at time is expected due to falling
snow and southwest wind gusts near 30 mph. Please drive slowly and
with caution.
Shorthanded St. Peter gymnasts earn second place against Hopkins and Martin County Area
With three varsity athletes unavailable to compete for the St. Peter Gymnastics team, there was little margin for error Thursday evening. Despite that, the Saints put together a quality performance across with board, earning second-place in competition with Hopkins and Martin County Area.
Twin sisters Trista and Addison Landsom led the way for St. Peter with individual all-around scores of 34.650 and 33.275 respectively.
Trista had a phenomenal performance with her lowest score on the night being an 8.550 on the beam and a high score of 8.800 on the bars. Addison was also above 8.050 in all events with a top score of 8.750 on the beam.
Anna Klatt put together the third-best all-around score for the Saints with 32.450 points while also posting the highest individual event score for the team, a 9.050 on her floor routine.
Makayla Moline rounded out the scoring for St. Peter with her best meet of the year, finishing with an all-around score of 32.425.
Vivian Hendrickson and Kerrigan Wilking also competed at the varsity level for the Saints.
The junior varsity squad, competing without Wilking, finished third with a team score of 97.750.
St. Peter returns to action Tuesday, Jan. 25 with another home meet, this one against the Faribault Falcons.